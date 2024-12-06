today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How To Install Audacity on openSUSE
Audacity is a powerful, open-source audio editing software that allows users to record, edit, and manipulate audio files with ease. Whether you are a musician, podcaster, or simply someone who enjoys editing audio for personal projects, Audacity provides a robust set of features to meet your needs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PostfixAdmin on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostfixAdmin on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. Managing an email server can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to ensuring that everything runs smoothly and securely. PostfixAdmin is a powerful web-based management tool for Postfix, allowing administrators to manage email accounts, domains, and aliases easily. >
ID Root ☛ How To Install HAProxy on Fedora 41
HAProxy is a powerful open-source software that provides high availability, load balancing, and proxying for TCP and HTTP-based applications. As web applications grow in complexity and user demand increases, implementing a reliable load balancer becomes essential.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Emacs on Fedora 41
GNU Emacs, the powerful and extensible text editor, has been a cornerstone of the GNU/Linux ecosystem for decades. Its versatility and customization options make it a favorite among developers, writers, and power users alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GLIBC on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The GNU C Library, commonly known as GLIBC, is a fundamental component of GNU/Linux systems, providing essential functionality for applications and the operating system itself. For Ubuntu 24.04 users, understanding how to install and manage GLIBC is crucial for maintaining a stable and secure system.
Unix Men ☛ How to Install Linux on a Chromebook
How to Install Chromixium, a Chrome OS with the power of Ubuntu Linux
Unix Men ☛ How to Update Node.js: Upgrading Your Node Version
How To Install Node.js On CentOS 7
Unix Men ☛ How to Install and Update AMD GPU Drivers
How to Uninstall NVIDIA Drivers
Unix Men ☛ How to Uninstall Google Chrome
How To Install Google Chrome in Fedora 20, 19, 18
Bring back to life Hyprland with ML4W 2.9.7 Dotfiles as second DE for Manjaro-KDE-24.1.2-241104 KVM Guest
Straight forward run `sudo pacman -Syyu` on Manjaro KDE as of 11/04/2024 failed. Several commands shown bellow finally brought me to success. Having stable Manjaro release rolled forward to a final state we can just replace "downgrade" by "manjaro-downgrade" to reproduce same approach as in my previous post to Lxer.com . Current version of ML4W Dotfiles appears to be 2.9.7.1DEV.
$ sudo pacman-key --init
Markup from Hell ☛ aria-labelledby = self - HTMHell
An accessible name is how UI components are identified to assistive tech. Having a good accessible name is important. If not, negative effects may include screen reader users missing out on vital information, voice control users struggling to interact, and any number of other issues with the assistive technologies that rely on it.
University of Toronto ☛ The modern world of server serial ports, BMCs, and IPMI Serial over LAN
Once upon a time, life was relatively simple in the x86 world. Most x86 compatible PCs theoretically had one or two UARTs, which were called COM1 and COM2 by MS-DOS and Windows, ttyS0 and ttyS1 by Linux, 'ttyu0' and 'ttyu1' by FreeBSD, and so on, based on standard x86 IO port addresses for them. Servers had a physical serial port on the back and wired the connector to COM1 (some servers might have two connectors). Then life became more complicated when servers implemented BMCs (Baseboard management controllers) and the IPMI specification added Serial over LAN, to let you talk to your server through what the server believed was a serial port but was actually a connection through the BMC, coming over your management network.
James G ☛ Pattern: Pre-rendering content
Pre-rendering refers to rendering something before it is explicitly needed.
Pre-rendering can improved the perceived performance of an experience by ensuring that resources are ready when they are needed, rather than requested when they are needed.
There are a few places where the technology is used on the web.
James G ☛ Thinking about personal website style galleries
My first thought is to think about this in terms of a “website style gallery” – a place where I can curate and collect styles for my website. I don’t like the idea of a “style guide,” the connotations being more about restriction than creativity. Rather, I wanted to build a place of reference: somewhere I can go to see all the main styles of my website.
Markup from Hell ☛ Control the Viewport Resize Behavior on mobile with `interactive-widget` - HTMHell
Viewports units on mobile have been a problem for a long time. Using 100vh is most likely not exactly what you initially expected it to be. To fix this, the CSS Working Group came up with more units over time for you to use. The dynamic viewport units got introduced, which include svh and lvh which represent 1% of the small and large viewport height respectively.
Markup from Hell ☛ Forced Colors Mode Futility - HTMHell
Are you aware of Forced Colors Mode? If not, there are some resources at the end. If so, did you also know that this accessibility feature can be used as an entry-level debugging tool?