Once upon a time, life was relatively simple in the x86 world. Most x86 compatible PCs theoretically had one or two UARTs, which were called COM1 and COM2 by MS-DOS and Windows, ttyS0 and ttyS1 by Linux, 'ttyu0' and 'ttyu1' by FreeBSD, and so on, based on standard x86 IO port addresses for them. Servers had a physical serial port on the back and wired the connector to COM1 (some servers might have two connectors). Then life became more complicated when servers implemented BMCs (Baseboard management controllers) and the IPMI specification added Serial over LAN, to let you talk to your server through what the server believed was a serial port but was actually a connection through the BMC, coming over your management network.