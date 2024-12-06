Fwupd 2.0.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Power Quirk for Framework Laptops

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 06, 2024



Coming a week and a half after the fwupd 2.0.2 release, fwupd 2.0.3 is here to introduce a power quirk for Framework systems, speed up the writing of firmware updates on the new Dell dock, as well as to add support for upgrading the firmware on the Primax Ryder mouse.

Fwupd 2.0.3 is also here to reduce the device emulation RSS requirement by approximately 40 percent, add support for parsing FDTs with missing END tokens on more Chromebook devices, skip checking of BootXXXX entries when the partition doesn’t exist, and only mark supported Logitech devices as updatable.

