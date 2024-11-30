On Debian Suicide Cluster and Outreachy Interns in Debian (Patrick Noblet Appiah and Divine Attah-Ohiemi)
Gerry Hutch & Debian: suicide by Monk?
We've heard about suicide by cop but has Debian politics given rise to a new mode of suicide, the suicide by Monk?
The former Fellowship representative wrote and published a detailed report about the death of Joel 'Espy' Klecker and the perception that it may have been medically-assisted-suicide, in other words, euthanasia. If so, it has been suggested this could have been a kind of proto-suicide for the subsequent copy-cat suicides with similar characteristcs in the Debian suicide cluster.
Debian ☛ Debian welcomes its new Outreachy interns
Debian continues participating in Outreachy, and we're excited to announce that Debian has selected two interns for the Outreachy December 2024 - March 2025 round.
Patrick Noblet Appiah will work on Automatic Indi-3rd-party driver update, mentored by Thorsten Alteholz.
Divine Attah-Ohiemi will work on Making the Debian main website more attractive by switching to HuGo as site generator, mentored by Carsten Schoenert, Subin Siby and Thomas Lange.