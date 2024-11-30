BSD: On FreeBSD, MWL, and BSD Now
-
Nico Cartron ☛ Fixing pf not allowing IPv6 traffic on FreeBSD
Then it hit me: surely I must have been connecting through IPv6, and I didn't test that part thoroughly.
And indeed, when I tried telnetting to my webserver over IPv6, it would fail.
-
MWL ☛ 67: Outmoded Oddities
Working on updating Networking for Systems Administrators. The gentle “yes you need IPv6” paragraph in the first edition is getting an update to something a little more… ranty.
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 587: New filesystems category
FreeBSD Quarterly Report, Welcome to the new category: filesystems, BSD Misconceptions, Notes on the compatibility of crypted passwords across Unixes in late 2024, Automating ZFS Snapshots for Peace of Mind, A few nice things in OpenZFS 2.3, and more
-