Static Site Generators (SSG): Milestone and Ergonomics
-
1 million page views
Since at least 2018 this site has been built with a static site generator. I might have used a 3rd-party generator at one point, but for as long as I can remember most of this site has been built with a little Python script I wrote.
I used to get so pissed when static site generators would pointlessly change their APIs and I'd have to make pointless changes. I have not had to make any significant changes to my build code in many years.
-
Ergonomic Static Site Blogging
I've been blogging a lot the last couple of weeks across both 11ty and Ghost, and it's no secret that I really like Ghost's authoring experience. I'd love to replicate that in a static site, and get a little closer to functionality parity, but I'm still searching for a great way to do this.
😈 Sidebar, I love everything about that stock photo. Not only is it a tablet with an Apple Keyboard in front of an apple laptop, there's a calculator to the side, a notebook, and what appears to be a plant potted in a cup? With CONTENT just screaming at you. The composition is wild.
This post is going to be some in-public documentation about what I'm trying, and how it's going. For the "why" portion of that question, hop on over to my previous post about 11ty and Ghost.