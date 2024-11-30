Static Site Generators (SSG): Milestone and Ergonomics

I've been blogging a lot the last couple of weeks across both 11ty and Ghost, and it's no secret that I really like Ghost's authoring experience. I'd love to replicate that in a static site, and get a little closer to functionality parity, but I'm still searching for a great way to do this.

😈 Sidebar, I love everything about that stock photo. Not only is it a tablet with an Apple Keyboard in front of an apple laptop, there's a calculator to the side, a notebook, and what appears to be a plant potted in a cup? With CONTENT just screaming at you. The composition is wild.

This post is going to be some in-public documentation about what I'm trying, and how it's going. For the "why" portion of that question, hop on over to my previous post about 11ty and Ghost.