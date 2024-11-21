Programming Leftovers
-
Qt ☛ Where are our 2024 Qt Champions?
Is it a friend of yours?
A work colleague?
Someone who helped you on the Qt Forum?
Who deserves the title of Qt Champion of 2024? 🏆
-
LWN ☛ Truly portable C applications
Programming language polyglots are files that are valid programs in multiple languages, and do different things in each. While polyglots are normally nothing more than a curiosity, the Cosmopolitan Libc project has been trying to put them to a novel use: producing native, multi-platform binaries that run directly on several operating systems and architectures. There are still some rough edges with the project's approach, but it is generally possible to build C programs into a polyglot format with with minimal tweaking.
-
LWN ☛ The trouble with struct sockaddr's fake flexible array
Flexible arrays — arrays that are declared as the final member of a structure and which have a size determined at run time — have long drawn the attention of developers seeking to harden the kernel against buffer-overflow vulnerabilities. These arrays have reliably been a source of bugs, so anything that can be done to ensure that operations on them stay within bounds is a welcome improvement. While many improvements, including the recent counted-by work, have been made, one of the most difficult cases remains. Now, however, developers who are interested in using recent compiler bounds-checking features are trying to get a handle on struct sockaddr.
-
Chris ☛ So You Think You Know Ada?
-
Rlang ☛ You’ve Been Waiting for Native Mobile Apps with R? The Wait Is Over.
-
Python
-
Rlang ☛ GLMNet in Python: Generalized Linear Models
-
SANS ☛ Detecting the Presence of a Debugger in Linux, (Tue, Nov 19th)
I spotted another Python script that looked interesting because, amongst the classic detection of virtualized environments, it also tries to detect the presence of a debugger.
-