Flexible arrays — arrays that are declared as the final member of a structure and which have a size determined at run time — have long drawn the attention of developers seeking to harden the kernel against buffer-overflow vulnerabilities. These arrays have reliably been a source of bugs, so anything that can be done to ensure that operations on them stay within bounds is a welcome improvement. While many improvements, including the recent counted-by work, have been made, one of the most difficult cases remains. Now, however, developers who are interested in using recent compiler bounds-checking features are trying to get a handle on struct sockaddr.