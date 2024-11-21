today's leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Podcast, Episode #1 – Marketing Free Software
Italo Vignoli and Mike Saunders from The Document Foundation, the non-profit organisation behind LibreOffice, discuss marketing free and open source software (FOSS). This video is also available on PeerTube. Please confirm that you want to play a YouTube video. By accepting, you will be accessing content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.
-
Late Night GNU/Linux – Episode 308
Mozilla lays off another load of people and we offer to run the organisation for a fraction of what the current leadership earns, Fedora promotes KDE Plasma to the same status as GNOME, Félim’s Neon update goes wrong,
-
-
Kernel Space
-
LWN ☛ Progress on toolchain security features
Over the years, there has been steady progress in adding security features to compilers and other tools to assist with hardening the Linux kernel (and, of course, other programs). In something of a tradition in the toolchains track at the Linux Plumbers Conference, Kees Cook and Qing Zhao have led a session on that progress and further plans; this year, they were joined by Justin Stitt (YouTube video).
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
LWN ☛ Pondering systemd-homed for Fedora
Fedora Linux, as a rule, handles version upgrades reasonably well. However, there are times when users may want to do a fresh installation rather than an upgrade but preserve existing users and data under /home. This is a scenario that the Fedora installer, currently, does not address. Users can maintain a separate /home partition, of course, but the installer does not incorporate existing users into the new install—that is an exercise left to the user to handle. One solution might be to use systemd-homed, a systemd service for managing users and home directories. However, a discussion proposing the use systemd-homed as part of Fedora installation uncovered some hurdles, such as trying to blend its approach to managing users with tools that centralize user management.
-
-
Events
-
Canonical ☛ Meet the Canonical Ceph team at Cephalocon 2024
After last year’s successful Cephalocon in Amsterdam, which was the first live event held since the pandemic, it is great to return to regular community gatherings.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Meet the Canonical Ceph team at Cephalocon 2024
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Black Friday/Cyber Monday Super Early Bird Prices for ‘ATO AI’ and ‘ATO 2025’ [Ed: DenyFriday SPAM]
ATO is making it possible for you to save big bucks by ordering your tickets to March's All Things Open Hey Hi (AI) and October's All Things Open main event early.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi SSD Kit and Class A2 microSD cards review with Raspberry Pi 5
Selecting a microSD card, and to a lesser extent an SSD, for your Raspberry Pi may feel like walking through a landmine field with fake microSD cards that may perform poorly and severely impact the performance and/or reliability of your Raspberry Pi, and you’ll find plenty of articles helping you select a good microSD card for your Raspberry Pi.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Mozilla
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Mozilla's "Dreams" Do Not Include Firefox ... or Even Web Browsing
A survey about Mozilla's future doesn't mention Firefox... but it does have 8 gender options.
-
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PGDay/MED Schedule and Registration
We're pleased to announce that we published the schedule of the PGDay/MED 2024 taking place in Naples, Italy, on December 5, 2024.
This day-long event is packed with engaging talks by industry experts, covering a wide range of PostgreSQL topics.
-
-