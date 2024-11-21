The Qualys Threat Research Unit (TRU) has uncovered five Local Privilege Escalation (LPE) vulnerabilities within the needrestart component used by Ubuntu Servers.

These vulnerabilities, linked to CVE identifiers CVE-2024-48990, CVE-2024-48991, CVE-2024-48992, CVE-2024-10224, and CVE-2024-11003, pose significant security threats as they potentially allow any unprivileged user to gain full root access during package installations or upgrades.

Needrestart is a utility automatically executed after APT operations, such as install, upgrade, or remove, in Ubuntu Servers. It is designed to determine whether services require a restart, ensuring they use the latest library versions and maintaining system security and performance without necessitating full system reboots.

The Qualys TRU team warns that these vulnerabilities, present since needrestart version 0.8 released in April 2014, can lead to unauthorised access to sensitive data, malware installations, and disruptions of business operations. Such incidents could result in data breaches, regulatory non-compliance, and decreased trust among customers and stakeholders, impacting corporate reputations.