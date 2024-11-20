today's leftovers
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ Monitor OVN networking events using Network Observability
Network security and performance maintenance crucially depend on monitoring network events triggered by Open Virtual Network (OVN), including network policies, admin network policies, and egress firewalls. You can achieve this using Network Observability eBPF agent, which runs in the Linux kernel and can trace various network activities with minimal performance overhead, allowing you to observe and capture detailed information about network traffic and events in real-time.
Key components
The following are key components for Network Observability with eBPF:
- eBPF network events monitoring kprobe eBPF hook: Network events monitoring using eBPF kernel probes (kprobes) provides deep, kernel-level insights into network stack behavior. The NetObserv eBPF agent leverages the entry point to efficiently capture packet metadata and identify policy violations with minimal overhead. The hook implemented in the NetObserv eBPF agent can capture multiple events within the same network flow and generate a list of network events that applied to that flow, with a limit of up to four events per flow.
- ovn-kubernetes observability library: The eBPF agent captures network events as an array of bytes, which is not very user-friendly. This library provides functionality to convert these events into human-readable strings, making them easily understandable for customers.
Use cases for Network Observability with eBPF
Below are specific use cases for Network Observability with eBPF.
Monitor network policies
When you apply OVN network policies (like Kubernetes NetworkPolicy), eBPF agent can monitor allowed and/or blocked traffic, detecting whether packets are allowed or blocked based on network policies.
An example of these network policies is as follows:[...]
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Open source tools that tell us… what they do!
The hollow, mouth-mealy language has the hallmarks of a chatbot, with the answer tacked in the middle without adequate punctuation. I’m seeing this more and more: someone outsources their boilerplate, then attempts to shoehorn additional information they think is necessary. Except, they don’t maintain the same language or tone the chatbot is using, so it goes from being condescendingly milquetoast to stilted, then back to milquetoast. It makes sense they wouldn’t put in any effort, they’re using a chatbot! But it’s still funny.
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Mozilla/Confidentiality
-
Tor ☛ Memory quota tracking in Arti, for Onion Service DoS resistance | The Tor Project
Last week we released Arti 1.3.0, the latest version of our rewrite of Tor in Rust. One new feature in this release is memory quota tracking.
-
-
-