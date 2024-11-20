This is yet another article I wrote a long time ago but never published, but it was a joy to proof-read it before publishing now. Ada is a very well-designed language. It looks funky with its Pascal-like syntax, but it’s clear people thought hard about how things should fit together to give the programmer a good experience. There are reasonable alternatives to Ada these days (D, Rust, among others) but Ada will always hold a special place in my heart.

In the style of So You Think You Know C? I present this article. Fair warning, though: it may be much easier than you would have hoped. I have converted the C code to Ada, and I have tried to keep it as faithful to the original as possible.