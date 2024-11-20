Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
University of Toronto ☛ Ubuntu LTS (server) releases have become fairly similar to each other
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS was released this past April, so one of the things we've been doing since then is building out our install system for 24.04 and then building a number of servers using 24.04, both new servers and servers that used to be build on 20.04 or 22.04. What has been quietly striking about this process is how few changes there have been for us between 20.04, 22.04, and 24.04. Our customization scripts needed only very small changes, and many of the instructions for specific machines could be revised by just searching and replacing either '20.04' or '22.04' with '24.04'.
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter 866
Ubuntu ☛ The transition to in-house software development in the automotive industry
Who will win the race to the perfect SDV? The automotive industry is experiencing a major transformation, driven by the integration of advanced software systems into vehicles.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install .NET 9 (or 8) in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 | 20.04
OMG Ubuntu ☛ You Can Now Download Daily Builds of Ubuntu 25.04
A sure-fire way to tell that development has moved up a gear: Ubuntu 25.04 daily builds are now available to download. Development formally got underway on Ubuntu 25.04 ‘Plucky Puffin’ last month, with the final stable release of Ubuntu 25.04 arriving on Thursday April 17, 2025. You’re probably wondering what sort of new features Ubuntu 25.04 may offer and the daily builds will get everyone ample chance to find out, first-hand, nice and early. Only, there’s not much new to see — yet.
TechRepublic ☛ Debian vs Ubuntu: Which GNU/Linux Distro Fits Your Needs Best?
Both Debian and Ubuntu are often considered outstanding choices to meet your desktop and server needs. But what are the differences and similarities, and which is right for you?