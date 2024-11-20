today's howtos
Ubuntubuzz ☛ App Center - Intro to Ubuntu Software Manager
App Center (formerly Ubuntu Software and Software Center) is the program for Ubuntu users to install applications and manage them on Ubuntu computer and laptop. It is an official application of Ubuntu that makes it different to other GNU/Linux systems. We write this article as an explanation to the first item listed in our published compilation List of Ubuntu Default Applications and Their Purposes. We hope this helps everyone including you Ubuntu beginners. Now let's start sharing Free Software together once again!
Rob Knight ☛ Stopping Mastodon From Fetching Metadata for My Notes
I'm trying to move towards POSSE for my short/micro posts and one thing I wasn't sure about was if those short posts should link back to the source or not. I tooted a poll about this: [...]
Thunderbird ☛ Maximize Your Day: Make Important Messages Stand Out with Filters - The Thunderbird Blog
For the past two decades, I’ve been trying to get on Jeopardy. This is harder than answering a Final Jeopardy question in your toughest subject. Roughly a tenth of people who take the exam get invited to auditions, and only a tenth of those who make it to auditions make it to the Contestant Pool and into the show. During this time, there are two emails you DON’T want to miss: the first saying you made it to auditions, and the second that you’re in the Contestant Pool. (This second email comes with your contestant form, and yes, I have my short, fun anecdotes to share with host Ken Jennings ready to go.)
The next time I audition, reader, I am eliminating refreshing my inbox every five minutes. Instead, I’ll use Thunderbird Filters to make any emails from the Jeopardy Contestant department STAND OUT.
Whether you’re hoping to be called up for a game show, waiting on important life news, or otherwise needing to be alert, Thunderbird is here to help you out.
Alvaro Montoro ☛ Drawing Togo's Flag with CSS
Drawing a flag can be a great styling exercise. It combines many CSS features that can be later used in "real-life" projects: gradients, pseudo-elements, positioning, clip paths...
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wireguard on Linux Mint 22
In today’s digital landscape, protecting your online privacy and security has become more crucial than ever. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) offer a robust solution to safeguard your internet connection, and Wireguard has emerged as a game-changer in this field.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snort on Fedora 41
Snort is a powerful open-source Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) that has become a staple in network security. It excels at real-time traffic analysis and packet logging, enabling users to detect various types of attacks and malicious activities on their networks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gradle on Fedora 41
Gradle is a powerful build automation tool that is widely used in software development, particularly for Java projects. It allows developers to automate the process of building, testing, and deploying applications. As Fedora 41 continues to gain popularity among developers, understanding how to install Gradle on this operating system is essential for effective project management.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bpytop on Debian 12
In the world of Linux, system monitoring is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and ensuring that your applications run smoothly. One of the most effective tools for this purpose is Bpytop, a resource monitoring tool that provides an intuitive graphical interface for real-time tracking of system resources.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Docker has revolutionized the way developers build, ship, and run applications. By leveraging containerization, Docker allows for consistent environments across different stages of development and deployment. For users of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Docker Desktop provides a powerful GUI interface to manage containers seamlessly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Teampass Password Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Managing passwords securely is crucial in any modern IT environment. With the increasing number of services and users requiring unique credentials, a robust password manager is essential. TeamPass is an open-source, web-based solution designed for collaborative password management within teams or organizations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Steam on AlmaLinux 9
Steam is one of the most popular platforms for PC gaming, offering a vast library of games for users worldwide. While it’s traditionally associated with Windows, Steam has made significant strides in supporting Linux-based distributions like AlmaLinux. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of installing Steam on AlmaLinux 9.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Steam on Fedora 41
Steam is one of the most popular gaming platforms, offering thousands of games for players worldwide. For GNU/Linux users, Steam provides a seamless way to access and play games, thanks to its compatibility with Proton and Steam Play.
Unix Men ☛ Xubuntu Installation Instructions: Lightweight Ubuntu Flavor
Xubuntu is primarily built for users who need a light-weight operating system without losing out on most of the Ubuntu features. Here are some of the key features: [...]