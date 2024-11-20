Linux Devices and Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 RAM-doubling upgrade demoed — going from 4GB to 8GB with the wave of a soldering iron
With the job hardware mod done, any heat-sensitive parts of the PCB that had been removed out of caution were put back, and the new RAM quota and its functionality were confirmed by booting the Pi 5 and using software tools.
-
Arduino ☛ Turning a desk mat into a MIDI drum kit
Cybercraftics designed this drum mat to work like a standard MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) input device, but with piezoelectric sensors instead of buttons. Those produce a signal when struck. They are analog signals and there are seven sensors, so this project uses an Arduino Leonardo board that has enough analog input pins. The Leonardo also has a Microchip ATmega32U4 microcontroller, which means it is configurable as a USB HID — handy for interfacing with whatever MIDI software you may want to use.
-
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Seen In The Wild
Last Thursday we were at Electronica, which is billed as the world’s largest electronics trade show, and it probably is! It fills up twenty airplane-hangar-sized halls in Munich, and only takes place every two years.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ LLMs accelerated with eGPU on a Raspberry Pi 5
After a long journey getting AMD graphics cards working on the Raspberry Pi 5, we finally have a stable patch for the amdgpu Linux kernel driver, and it works on AMD RX 400, 500, 6000, and (current-generation) 7000-series GPUs.
With that, we also have stable Vulkan graphics and compute API support.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Bringing real-time Edge AI applications to developers
The recently launched Raspberry Pi AI Camera is an extremely capable piece of hardware, enabling you to build powerful AI applications on your Raspberry Pi. By offloading the AI inference to the IMX500 accelerator chip, more computational resources are available to handle application logic right on the edge! We are very curious to see what you will be creating and we are keen to give you more tools to do so. This post will cover how to quickly explore different models and AI capabilities, and how to easily build applications on top of the Raspberry Pi AI Camera.
If you didn’t have the chance to go through the Getting Started guide, make sure to check that out first to verify that your AI Camera is set up correctly.
-
Arduino ☛ Exploring fungal intelligence with biohybrid robots powered by Arduino
At Cornell University, Dr. Anand Kumar Mishra and his team have been conducting groundbreaking research that brings together the fields of robotics, biology, and engineering. Their recent experiments, published in Science, explore how fungal mycelia can be used to control robots. The team has successfully created biohybrid robots that move based on electrical signals generated by fungi – a fascinating development in the world of robotics and biology.