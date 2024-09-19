today's howtos
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Inkscape on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you install Inkscape Vector Illustrator on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With this, you can start your creativity and vector drawing jobs on Ubuntu and join the amazing community worldwide. We offer you here both standard and alternative ways and this will make it possible for you to have two different versions running at the same time. Finally, we also mentioned our tutorial series Inkscape for Students for you to start learning right away. Now let's start!
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mesa Drivers on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the latest long-term support release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, has taken the community by storm with its stability, performance, and cutting-edge features. One crucial aspect of ensuring a smooth and visually appealing experience on Ubuntu is having up-to-date graphics drivers.
ID Root ☛ How To Set Up ModSecurity with Apache on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s digital landscape, securing web applications is of utmost importance. One powerful tool that helps protect your website from common vulnerabilities like SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks is ModSecurity. As a robust Web Application Firewall (WAF), ModSecurity integrates seamlessly with the Apache web server, providing an additional layer of security.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NextCloud on AlmaLinux 9
Nextcloud is a powerful open-source platform that offers secure file storage, collaboration tools, and seamless integration with various applications. With Nextcloud, you can create your own private clown storage solution, ensuring complete control over your data.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ISPConfig on Fedora 40
ISPConfig is a powerful open-source web hosting control panel that simplifies the management of websites, email, and DNS on GNU/Linux servers. With its user-friendly interface and extensive features, ISPConfig has become a popular choice for system administrators and web hosting providers.
How to install Supertuxkart Game on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
Install SuperTuxKart on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal to start playing the game on your Linux.
How to Install SSH Server on Ubuntu GNU/Linux LTS
Learn how to install and enable the SSH server on Ubuntu 24.04 or any previous version using the OpenSSH package and command terminal. There was a time when computers on the net were accessible via the Telnet protocol.
How to Install KiCad Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04 LTS
Learn the commands to install KiCad on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or Ubuntu 22.04 using the terminal for electronic design automation. KiCad is an open-source CAD suite based on the WxWidgets framework for creating electronic circuit diagrams and circuit boards with up to 16 levels.