Games: Bundles, GOG, Valve, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Indie.io Super Bundle is another great deal
The Humble Indie.io Super Bundle is live with 13 games for a really low price, and it seems to be quite a good deal for what's there.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 29 games are getting delisted from GOG
GOG have announced some bad news across two separate announcements, with a total of 29 games that are going to be delisted this month. This means you'll still be able to download them if you own them, but no new purchases on any of them.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve heads to PAX Australia for the first time, maybe they'll finally get the Steam Deck
PAX Aus have announced their 2024 line-up and it's absolutely packed with big names. Curiously, even Valve for Steam will be attending.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Client update gets fixes for offline mode and startup movie issues
Valve released another stable Steam Client update for Desktop and Steam Deck, just a few quick-fixes but sounds like they were needed.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Funko Fusion to get Steam Deck support sometime post-launch
1010 Games Ltd released Funko Fusion last week, and while they're not supporting it on Steam Deck just yet, they do plan to update the game specially for Steam Deck players.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Frame of Mind developer ended up coding the game on Steam Deck for a year
Here's a fun one for you. What do you do when you're a game developer and your laptop dies? Use your Steam Deck to continue developing of course.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Len's Island survival ARPG gets a UI and controls overhaul for Steam Deck players
Flow Studio recently released a big update for Len's Island, a big open world survival crafting ARPG to make sure it works better on Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dead by Daylight spin-off Project T has been cancelled, Midwinter Entertainment shut down
Midwinter Entertainment and Behaviour Interactive Inc. were working on Project T, a spin-off from the popular Dead by Daylight but it's now been shelved.