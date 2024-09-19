Questions Around Tor's Confidentiality
Tor ☛ Is Tor still safe to use?
From the limited information The Tor Project has, we believe that one user of the long-retired application Ricochet was fully de-anonymized through a guard discovery attack. This was possible, at the time, because the user was using a version of the software that neither had Vanguards-lite, nor the vanguards addon, which were introduced to protect users from this type of attack. This protection exists in Ricochet-Refresh, a maintained fork of the long-retired project Ricochet, since version 3.0.12 released in June of 2022.
Vanguards-lite, released in Tor 0.4.7, protects against the possibility of combining an adversary-induced circuit creation with circuit-based covert channel to obtain a malicious middle relay confirmed to be next to the user's Guard. Once the Guard is obtained, netflow connection times can be used to find the user of interest. In this case, the netflow attack could proceed quickly, because the attacker was able to determine when the user was online and offline due to their Onion Service descriptor being available, combined with the low number of users on the discovered Guard.
Tor ☛ Update on an upcoming German broadcasting story about Tor/Onion Services
The reporter claims to have "evidence that shows that in several cases German law enforcement authorities were able to locate the Tor entry node of onion services and thus successfully deanonymise Tor users. V2 and V3 onion addresses were affected at least between Q3/2019 and Q2/2021." The reporter further claims that "law enforcement agencies used so-called timing analyses and broad and long-term monitoring of Tor nodes in data centres."
As of today, The Tor Project has not been granted access to supporting documents, and has not been able to independently verify if this claim is true, if the attack took place, how it was carried out, and who was involved.