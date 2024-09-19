posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 19, 2024



Quoting: Kubuntu 24.04 slowly but majorly improving —

Kubuntu 24.04 (without the dot release) is about as good as one could hope from an LTS operating system. It took several grueling months of updates, lots and lots of updates, for the things to settle down. Shame, because the first impression is so vital. Now, there are still major issues in the general usability of all Linux home distros, and those won't be solved any time soon. But within the entirely avoidable constraints of this bittersweet sandbox, Kubuntu 24.04 now behaves as it should.

The system is reasonably sprightly and stable, it's pretty without a doubt, it does the daily churn without too much complaining, and you can customize and tweak it as you see fit. Considering the fact I've been doing all these things on a 10-year-old system, albeit with an SSD, the results are good. Well, there. We had the grumpy Dedo, and now we have a less grumpy Dedo. Anyway, Kubuntu 24.04 is now a-okay, and I'm looking forward to the improvements coming in the first dot release. Hopefully, there won't be any silly regressions. See ya.