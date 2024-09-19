posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 19, 2024



Quoting: Here Are The Best New Features in Ubuntu 24.10 - OMG! Ubuntu —

As a short-term release, Ubuntu 24.10 gets nine months of ongoing updates, security patches, and critical fixes. It’s not a long support window. However, Ubuntu 25.04 will be released in April of next year (six months later) and users of 24.10 can upgrade to 25.04 directly.

Enough about releases next year; let’s focus on this one.

In this post I run through the best Ubuntu 24.10 features, changes, and enhancements. Keep in mind that everything you read about below is still (somewhat) subject to change until final release.