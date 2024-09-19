posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 19, 2024



Quoting: Sparky 7.5 Drops with Updated Packages —

The team behind the lightweight Debian-based Linux distro Sparky announced the release of version 7.5, the fifth update in the Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” series.

Based on and fully compatible with Debian 12 “Bookworm,” Sparky 7.5 offers a stable and reliable OS that can run efficiently on both new and old hardware and offers various desktop environments, making it a customizable choice for different tastes and preferences.