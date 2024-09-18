GNOME 47 “Denver” Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 18, 2024



Highlights of GNOME 47 (codename Denver) include support for nine accent colors in the Style section of the Appearance panel in Settings, the implementation of the File Chooser portal so you can finally see bigger thumbnails when opening files in your favorite apps, and XDG dialog protocol implementation on Wayland to specify hints on surfaces such as dialog modality.

GNOME 47 also features support for the DRM lease protocol, the re-implementation of support for legacy X11 cursor themes, support for using three or more fingers for touchpad gestures, support for persistent remote login sessions, support for hardware encoding for screen recordings, support for tablet tool keybindings and actions, as well as support for tablet tool pressure ranges.

Read on