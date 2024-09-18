Haiku Activity & Contract Report, August 2024

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 18, 2024



This report covers hrev57901 through hrev58042.

R1/beta5 was of course released just a few days ago, and many (though not all) of the changes in this report made it in to the release.

madmax fixed a crash in AboutSystem caused by an incorrectly added copyright monopoly entry.

apl made a number of refactors to HaikuDepot’s code, including to the language model, path handling, package data fetching, the display of publishers, and more.

nipos and nephele submitted fixes to the ColumnListView, Debugger, WebPositive, ResEdit, FontDemo, Cortex, Sudoku, and more to remove hard-coded colors and make things look better in “dark mode”. (They also adjusted the computation used in Appearance for some colors in “dark mode” to make them fit in better.)

waddlesplash fixed the disassembler used by Debugger to handle addresses coming from registers in address computations (and submitted the fix upstream, as this is a third-party library.)

jscipione adjusted Tracker to repopulate menus when entering or leaving volumes, and to properly enable and disable some items in the “New” menu whenever menus are updated. He also fixed the “Copy” and “Cut” actions to not alter the selection (and fixed some other issues around Move and Copy, related to redraws), fixed some issues with colors in the “Open with…” window, and made drag-and-drops from virtual folders create symbolic links (instead of copying the underlying file.)

