Programming Leftovers
Bruce Schneier ☛ Python Developers Targeted with Malware During Fake Job Interviews - Schneier on Security
Interesting social engineering attack: luring potential job applicants with fake recruiting pitches, trying to convince them to download malware. From a news article [...]
Tom's Hardware ☛ North Korean hackers target Python devs with malware disguised as coding tests — hack has been underway for a year
Few things are more strenuous than finding new employment— but even worse is when a potential new employer turns out to be fake and is instead using an apparent job opportunity as a way to infect you with malware. Per a report from Reversing Labs, a leading cybersecurity firm, this has been happening to Python developers courtesy of North Korean hackers for about a year, and is likely to continue.
Python Speed ☛ Let’s build and optimize a Rust extension for Python
In particular, we’ll:
• Implement a small algorithm in Python.
• Re-implement it as a Rust extension.
• Optimize the Rust version so it runs faster.
[Old] OpenBSD ☛ Let’s make manuals more useful! [PDF]
This paper summarizes the lessons learnt from the first six years of mandoc(1) development (2008-2014): what to keep in mind when reading and writing documentation and setting up documentation systems for operating systems and portable software. It covers the content of the tutorial of the same name given on September 26, 2014 during EuroBSDCon in Sofia, in a form more suitable to self-instruction than a set of presentation slides. It includes some additional material extending the scope that wouldn’t fit into the three hours of the tutorial, in particular all relevant content of my two BSDCan presentations given in Ottawa in May 2011 and May 2014.
Techdirt ☛ Unity Drops Its Controversial Per-Install Pricing Plan Entirely
It was almost exactly a year ago to the day that Unity updated its pricing program for its game engine in a way that seemed perfectly designed to piss everyone off. Whereas Unity was once a subscription-based game engine, rather than one which collected royalties, suddenly Unity went in the opposite direction, with per-install fees that amounted to royalties. And, worse, the company decided that this wasn’t merely a go-forward plan, but one that would be retroactive, meaning that gamemakers who built their games on Unity under one pricing structure would suddenly be forced into the new one. For gamemakers that chose very small dollar amounts at which to sell their games, the new pricing structure could literally mean that every purchase of a game could result in net-negative dollars for the creator.