It was almost exactly a year ago to the day that Unity updated its pricing program for its game engine in a way that seemed perfectly designed to piss everyone off. Whereas Unity was once a subscription-based game engine, rather than one which collected royalties, suddenly Unity went in the opposite direction, with per-install fees that amounted to royalties. And, worse, the company decided that this wasn’t merely a go-forward plan, but one that would be retroactive, meaning that gamemakers who built their games on Unity under one pricing structure would suddenly be forced into the new one. For gamemakers that chose very small dollar amounts at which to sell their games, the new pricing structure could literally mean that every purchase of a game could result in net-negative dollars for the creator.