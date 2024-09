OpenZFS 2.2.6 Released With Compatibilities for Linux 6.10 and early 6.11

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 13, 2024



A new release is finally here: OpenZFS 2.2.6. This is released to work with various Linux Kernels, starting from 4.18 to 6.10 and early 6.11. The latest release is also compatible with FreeBSD from version 12.2-RELEASE and has added Fix RLIMIT_FSIZE handling for block cloning.

