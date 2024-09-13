In this post, I will discuss the contributions I made during my internship to Liquid Haskell (LH), a tool that makes proving that your Haskell code is correct a piece of cake.

LH lets you write contracts for your functions inside your Haskell code. In other words, you write pre-conditions (what must be true when you call it) and post-conditions (what must always be true when you leave the function). These are then fed into an SMT solver that proves your code satisfies them! You may have to write a few lemmas to guide LH, but it makes verification easier than proving them completely in a proof assistant.