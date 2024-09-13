Programming Leftovers
Qt ☛ Vector Graphics in Qt 6.8
Two-dimensional vector graphics has been quite prevalent in recent Qt release notes, and it is something we have plans to continue exploring in the releases to come. This blog takes a look at some of the options you have, as a Qt developer.
Qt ☛ Reducing Binary Size of Qt Applications with Qt 6.8 - Part 1
In Qt 6, we approach this challenge with a few enhancements under the hood, and additional information in the Qt documentation on how to use Qt build tools to achieve reductions in binary sizes and better runtime behavior.
KDAB ☛ From Integration to Deployment: A CI/CD Primer
Adopting proven practices like continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD) is a key part of modern software design.
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Tiny Games Contest: A Flappy Seagull Game With Sound In Only 500 Bytes
It was probably a reasonable assumption that the “Tiny” in our recently concluded Tiny Games Contest mostly referred to the physical footprint of the game. And indeed, that’s the way most of the entries broke, which resulted in some pretty amazing efforts. [Anders Nielsen], however, took the challenge another way and managed to stuff a seagull-centric side-scroller into just 500 bytes of code.
Modus Create LLC ☛ Reflecting away from definitions in Liquid Haskell
In this post, I will discuss the contributions I made during my internship to Liquid Haskell (LH), a tool that makes proving that your Haskell code is correct a piece of cake.
LH lets you write contracts for your functions inside your Haskell code. In other words, you write pre-conditions (what must be true when you call it) and post-conditions (what must always be true when you leave the function). These are then fed into an SMT solver that proves your code satisfies them! You may have to write a few lemmas to guide LH, but it makes verification easier than proving them completely in a proof assistant.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Julia Evans ☛ Reasons I still love the fish shell
I wrote about how much I love fish in this blog post from 2017 and, 7 years of using it every day later, I’ve found even more reasons to love it. So I thought I’d write a new post with both the old reasons I loved it and some reasons.
This came up today because I was trying to figure out why my terminal doesn’t break anymore when I cat a binary to my terminal, the answer was “fish fixes the terminal!“, and I just thought that was really nice.
Redowan Delowar ☛ Shell redirection syntax soup
I always struggle with the syntax for redirecting multiple streams to another command or a file. LLMs do help, but beyond the most obvious cases, it takes a few prompts to get the syntax right. When I know exactly what I’m after, scanning a quick post is much faster than wrestling with a non-deterministic kraken. So, here’s a list of the redirection and piping syntax I use the most, with real examples.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ Announcing E-Maj 4.5.0.
We are very glad to announce the 4.5.0 version of E-Maj.
This version brings the PostgreSQL 17 version compatibility. The emaj extension installation and uninstallation have been enhanced (Many thanks to David Wheeler for his valuable help on this topic). Aside a few bug fixes, it is now possible to monitor the changes recording activity with a new CLI command, emajStat.pl, and a new "Activity" page in the Emaj_web client.
E-Maj 4.5.0 is compatible with Postgres 11 to 17 versions.
