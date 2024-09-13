Docker is a platform that simplifies the process of developing, shipping, and running applications in isolated environments called containers. Containers package everything an application needs to run, including code, runtime, libraries, and settings, ensuring consistency across different environments, whether it's on a developer’s machine or in production. A Docker Image is a lightweight, standalone, and executable package that contains all the instructions to create a Docker container. It includes the application code, dependencies, and any necessary system tools or libraries. Once built, Docker Images can be shared, reused, and deployed, making them an essential component in ensuring application consistency and scalability across various systems.

Docker images can take up significant disk space over time, especially if you frequently build and pull images. This guide will walk you through the process of deleting Docker images that are no longer needed.