OSTechNix ☛ What Is Oracle VirtualBox | A Detailed Introduction
In this detailed introduction to Oracle VirtualBox tutorial, we'll learn what VirtualBox is, its history, and the amazing features it offers.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Delete a Docker Image on Linux
Docker is a platform that simplifies the process of developing, shipping, and running applications in isolated environments called containers. Containers package everything an application needs to run, including code, runtime, libraries, and settings, ensuring consistency across different environments, whether it's on a developer’s machine or in production. A Docker Image is a lightweight, standalone, and executable package that contains all the instructions to create a Docker container. It includes the application code, dependencies, and any necessary system tools or libraries. Once built, Docker Images can be shared, reused, and deployed, making them an essential component in ensuring application consistency and scalability across various systems.
Docker images can take up significant disk space over time, especially if you frequently build and pull images. This guide will walk you through the process of deleting Docker images that are no longer needed.
HowTo Forge ☛ Dynamic vs. Static IP Addresses: A Guide for Novice Linux Users
When setting up a Linux system, one of the essential configurations you'll encounter is setting up an IP address. Understanding the difference between dynamic and static IP addresses is crucial whether you're working on a home network, setting up a server, or just learning the ropes of Linux networking. This guide will walk you through the concepts of dynamic and static IP addresses, their advantages and disadvantages, and when to use each one.
Geoff Graham ☛ Unconditional Love for Conditional CSS
My posture never really changed, that is, until I had an epiphany: everything in CSS is relative. We have rem units that are relative to root’s font-size, em units relative to that of an element’s parent container, and even px units relative to nothing but themselves, among many other features that depend on the relationship between elements. It took me years to get there — mind you, I began writing CSS in 2003.
But CSS is more than relative; it’s conditional. There’s a significant distinction between the two as relativity is all about context while conditional behavior is logical. Sure, it may not follow your personal line of logic, but CSS is logical.
Frontend Masters ☛ The Dialog Element with Entry *and* Exit Animations
Una Kravets blogged the other day that animating entry effects are now supported in the latest stable version of all major browsers. The new cool way to do it, that is. We’ve long had trickery like applying a @keyframe animation with a to frame that would behave like an “entry effect”, but it was a bit awkward and didn’t work in all situations. Specifically one like using the new and very useful element.
University of Toronto ☛ Rate-limiting failed SMTP authentication attempts in Exim 4.95
Much like with SSH servers, if you have a SMTP server exposed to the Internet that supports SMTP authentication, you'll get a whole lot of attackers showing up to do brute force password guessing. It would be nice to slow these attackers down by rate-limiting their attempts. If you're using Exim, as we are, then this is possible to some degree. If you're using Exim 4.95 on Ubuntu 22.04 (instead of a more recent Exim), it's trickier than it looks.

ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSCAP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s digital landscape, ensuring the security of your systems is paramount. OpenSCAP, an open-source security compliance and vulnerability scanning tool, plays a crucial role in automating security assessments and maintaining a robust security posture.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cacti on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Cacti is a powerful, open-source, web-based network monitoring tool that allows system administrators and IT professionals to monitor network devices and system metrics effectively. It provides a user-friendly interface for collecting and visualizing data from various devices, making it easier to identify performance issues and ensure optimal network health.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ISPConfig on AlmaLinux 9
ISPConfig is a powerful open-source control panel that simplifies the management of web hosting environments and server configurations. It provides a user-friendly interface for administering websites, email accounts, databases, and more. AlmaLinux 9, a community-driven, enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution, serves as an ideal foundation for hosting servers due to its stability, security, and long-term support.
ID Root ☛ How To Install HAProxy on AlmaLinux 9
HAProxy, short for High Availability Proxy, is a popular open-source software that provides reliable, high-performance load balancing and proxying for TCP and HTTP-based applications. It is commonly used to improve the performance and reliability of web servers by distributing the workload across multiple servers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Minikube on Debian 12
Kubernetes has become the go-to platform for container orchestration, enabling developers to deploy, scale, and manage containerized applications efficiently. However, setting up a full-fledged Kubernetes cluster can be complex and resource-intensive, especially for local development and testing purposes. This is where Minikube comes in.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tor Browser on Fedora 40
In today’s digital landscape, privacy and security have become paramount concerns for internet users worldwide. Fedora 40, the latest release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, offers a robust and secure operating system. However, to enhance your online anonymity and protect your browsing habits, installing Tor Browser on Fedora 40 is an excellent step forward.
How to Install phpBB forum on Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 | 20.04 Server
This tutorial provides the steps and commands for installing phpBB on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy using the terminal to create your forum. What is phpBB? phpBB is a fully scalable and customizable open-source forum.
How to install Basemark GPU Benchmark on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 Linux
Learn how to install Basemark GPU benchmark software on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux to measure the system’s inbuilt or external graphic cards (GPU) performance.
How to Install Yandex Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
Learn the steps to install Yandex Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal to start surfing the internet. “Yandex Browser” is a free, fast, and visually appealing alternative to Firefox, Chrome, Opera, and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge. >
2 Ways to install Zoom client on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Follow these commands to install Zoom Client on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish. This client can be used for video conferences and voice calls. Zoom is free software for holding audio calls and video conferences.
Simos Xenitellis ☛ Simos Xenitellis: How to recover or reconnect an Incus storage pool
Incus is a manager for virtual machines, system containers and application containers. Get Incus support here.
When you initially setup Incus, you create a storage pool where Incus will put in there everything. There are several options for storage pools, in this post we focus on ZFS storage pools, and those specifically that are stored on a separate block device (like
/dev/sdb).
We are dealing with two cases. One, your installation of Incus has been somehow removed but the storage pool is somewhere there intact and you want to recover by installing again Incus. Two, you want to move the disk with storage pool from one computer to another, like reconnecting the storage pool on a new server.
Unix Men ☛ Ubuntu: Install DEB Instructions with Different Methods
DEB (also known as Debian packages) is the primary software package of Ubuntu. DEB packages allow easy installation of software. An additional advantage is that their dependencies are bundled together. In Ubuntu, install DEB packages easily with the easy to follow instructions. Learning how to install DEB packages is important when you are working on Ubuntu systems.
Unix Men ☛ Kill Process on Port: How to Do it in Linux
In Linux (and other Unix based operating systems as well), there can be instances where a process runs on a port which prevents other applications from using the same port. When you face situations like these, it is essential to free up that port by killing the process on that port. In this article, let us see the instructions on how to kill a process on port without any complications to any process.
Unix Men ☛ SSH Port Forwarding: A Detailed Guide with Examples
Lot of us use Secure Shell (SSH) as a way to log into remote machines in a secure manner. SSH is also a robust way to forward network traffic from one machine to another connected machine. This process is called either SSH port forwarding or SSH tunneling. With port forwarding, you can securely transfer data between local and remote machines. Port forwarding often bypasses network restrictions and firewalls. In this article, let us learn about SSH port forwarding, why is it required, its types, and the instructions to set up.
Unix Men ☛ CD command in Linux: Using it Effectively
The cd command is short for “change directory”. While working in a GNU/Linux or any UNIX based environment, navigating the file system is a basic skill. The cd command is the most essential aspect in navigating file systems. This command is frequently used by both beginners and seasoned GNU/Linux users
Unix Men ☛ Instructions to Use ls: Sort by Date Operation Guide
This method works for all different use cases like log management, file editing, media organization, or plain file organization. Knowing how to sort files based on their last modified date or the creation date can save considerable time and effort. Today, let us look at the different methods by which you can sort files based on date in both ascending and descending order.