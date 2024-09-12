For JPEG images, OutGuess preserves statistics based on frequency counts. As a result, no known statistical test is able to detect the presence of steganographic content. Before embedding data into an image, the OutGuess system can determine the maximum message size that can be hidden while still being able to maintain statistics based on frequency counts.

OutGuess uses a generic iterator object to select which bits in the data should be modified. A seed can be used to modify the behavior of the iterator. It is embedded in the data along with the rest of the message. By altering the seed, OutGuess tries to find a sequence of bits that minimizes the number of changes in the data that have to be made.

This is free and open source software.