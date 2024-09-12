Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Asus X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5″ Single Board Computer with Intel Atom X7433RE Processor

The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.

HaloMax Product Line for Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless Solutions

Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.

MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android

The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming. It is powered by the Amlogic S928X-K processor, supporting various video formats including AV1, VP9, H.265-10, AVS3, and AVS2.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.7

If you get the following error message when starting your regular Linux operating system, then it means that your Linux operating system is outdated.

9to5Linux

KDE Gear 24.08.1 Brings More Improvements to Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming three weeks after the release of KDE Gear 24.08, this first maintenance update improves the Spectacle screenshot utility to allow you to paste screenshots copied to the clipboard into another app when Spectacle is configured to save screenshots in a format other than PNG.

New Steam Client Update Improves Compatibility with More Linux Desktops

The new Steam Client update is here to make the Steam Families feature available for all users, as a replacement for Steam Family Sharing and Steam Family View, providing users with new and existing family-related features.

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9 Released with Qt 6 Port, AppImage Support, and More

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9 is the first release of this tool to be ported to the latest and greatest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with a lightly refreshed interface. The Qt 6 port is available throughout all support platforms, including Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Kali Linux 2024.3 Adds 11 New Hacking Tools, Improves Raspberry Pi Support

Coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2024.2, the Kali Linux 2024.3 release introduces 11 new tools, including graudit for source code auditing, gsocket for communication between two machines on different networks, hekatomb for extracting and decrypting all credentials from all domain computers, mxcheck for scanning e-mail servers, and sqlmc for checking all URLs of a domain for SQL injections.

Ubuntu 24.10 to Introduce User-Controlled Permissions Prompts

The new permissions prompting feature in Ubuntu will let users control, manage, and understand the behavior of apps running on their machines. It leverages Ubuntu’s AppArmor implementation and enables fine-grained access control over unmodified binaries without having to change the app’s source code.

VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing

Highlights of VirtualBox 7.1 include a modern Qt 6-based GUI that offers a selection between Basic and Experienced user levels with reduced or full UI functionality and better accessibility, Wayland support for clipboard sharing on both Linux guests and hosts, and a new NAT engine with IPv6 support.

Juno Tab 3 Linux Tablet Launches at $699 with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N Celeron N100 processor with 4 cores, 4 threads, 1.10GHz clock speed (3.40 GHz with Turbo), and Intel UHD Graphics, the Juno Tab 3 tablet features a 12.1-inch anti-glossy IPS touchscreen with 2K (2160x1440px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ration, and capacitive touch (10-point).

KDE Plasma 6.1.5 Released with More Bug Fixes for Plasma 6.1 Users

KDE Plasma 6.1.5 is here about five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.4 and improves the speed and performance of Plasma Discover’s search feature, adds the ability to drag-and-drop stuff onto a Plasma panel on Wayland when it’s in auto-hide mode, and reintroduces support for moving the focus out of the Favorites grid view of the Kickoff application launcher using the arrow keys.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents

Amarok Audio Player is Alive and How To Install It on Kubuntu 22.04

Amarok comes back to GNU/Linux! After six years of hiatus, it is surely a happy news to us all especially who had experiences with this legendary audio player on the classic Kubuntu and Mandriva before it was discontinued. This article will reintroduce Amarok to newer generations today as well as offer a guide to install it on Kubuntu Jammy up to Noble. Lastly, we want to say thank you very much The Developers for reviving Amarok. Here we go!

Free and Open Source Software

System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today the release and general availability of the long-awaited Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distribution featuring the Rust-based COSMIC Alpha desktop environment.

 
QEMU 9.1 Improves ARM and RISC-V Support, Adds Compression Offload Support

  
QEMU 9.1 open-source machine emulator and virtualization software has been released to improve hardware support and emulation for ARM and RISC-V platforms, as well as other changes.

 
Tails 6.7 Rolls Out with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird

  
Tails 6.7 released: Updates Tor Browser to 13.5.3, Thunderbird to 115.15, and introduces new OnionShare chat feature

 
Games: Elsie, Spray Paint Simulator, and More

  
Why I Use NixOS (And Why You Should Too)

  
NixOS is a Linux distribution that focuses on reproducibility, declarative configuration, and robust package management

 
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer

  
Prompting Client is the latest security effort for snap software, and acts as a companion to the new desktop Security Center app

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
OutGuess is a universal steganographic tool that allows the insertion of hidden information into the redundant bits of data sources

 
eLxr – community–hardened Debian distro

  
eLxr is a community–hardened Debian-based distribution optimized for performance, and security. It’s tailored for edge-to-cloud use cases

 
Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents

  
Congratulations to Deepin Developers for the official release of Deepin OS 23

 
Announcing the AlmaLinux Certification SIG

  
After months of work, we are happy to announce the AlmaLinux Certification Special Interest Group (SIG), along with our Hardware Certification Program!

 
10 Linux apps I can't do without - and why

  
If you've ever wondered which apps a long-time Linux user depends on, you might be surprised at what's included

 
Solus is a no-frills desktop distribution that makes using Linux a no-brainer

  
If you're looking for a Linux desktop distribution that puts function over form and gets the job done with ease

 
Plasma Mobile for highly configurable Linux phones

  
Plasma Mobile is an open-source user interface for mobile devices, developed by the KDE community

 
Advances in font technology and GTK text rendering [LWN.net]

  
Behdad Esfahbod and Matthias Clasen presented a two-part talk on a topic that's deeply important to desktop environments: font

 
Games: Fanatical Bundle Fest, Devil's Hideout, and Stellaris: Cosmic Storms

  
Arduino Plug and Make Kit and Strandbeest-style coffee table

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Today in Techrights

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Distributions and Operating Systems: OneFileLinux, Makulu, and deepin

  
Software Releases: Curl 8.10.0, Unifont 16.0.01, Terminal File Managers, Istio 1.23.1, Radicle 1.0, Pandoc 3.4

  
today's howtos

  
OSI on "Open Source innovation" and recruiting Jordan Maris in Europe

  
Databases: Postgres, MariaDB, and More

  
Kodi 21.1 "Omega"

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Latest From Red Hat (redhat.com)

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Qubes OS 4.2.3-rc1 is available for testing

  
We’re pleased to announce that the first release candidate (RC) for Qubes OS 4.2.3 is now available for testing

 
Ubuntu 24.10 to Introduce User-Controlled Permissions Prompts

  
The upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 operating system promises a new feature called “permissions prompting” for an extra layer of privacy and security.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Audacity 3.6.3 Released! Add Back Legacy Effects (Ubuntu PPA)

  
Audacity audio editor announced 3.6.2 release a week ago, then version 3.6.3 a day ago with a quick-fix

 
Usr-Merge: Solus’s New Approach to Linux Filesystems

  
Solus OS reboots its Usr-Merge strategy, aiming for a more seamless integration of Linux file systems. Here's more on that

 
Redox OS 0.9.0

  
We would like to thank all maintainers and contributors whose hard work has made this release possible

 
Announcing Incus 6.5

  
This release contains a very good mix of bug fixes and performances improvements as well as exciting new features across the board

 
4 New HowTos in HowTo Geek

  
Which Linux Distro is Right for You? A Beginner’s Guide

  
Understand your needs to find the right distro, whether it's gaming or coding, or you have old or new hardware.

 
Why I Keep Coming Back to Fedora Workstation

  
As is the case with many Linux users, I’ve spent time installing and using many different distributions over the years, but I still keep coming back to Fedora Workstation

 
Openwashing Example and Mary Jo Foley Still Attacking GNU/Linux for Microsoft (Now From "Directions on Microsoft" With a New Hat)

  
KDE Slimbook Plasma VI Linux Ultrabook Launches with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

  
Slimbook and KDE launched today a new Linux-powered ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, up to 96GB of RAM, and a heftier battery of 80wh.

 
This week in Plasma: Stabilization for 6.2

  
This week I and many other major Plasma contributors are are at Akademy, planning the future and having many fruitful in-person discussions

 
Why Use a Mail Client vs Webmail

  
Many of us Thunderbird users often forget just how convenient using a mail client can be

 
Today in Techrights

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Wireshark 4.4 and More

  
today's leftovers

  
PostgreSQL: Refreshing the Code of Censorship Committee, Pgpool-II 4.5.4, 4.4.9, 4.3.12, 4.2.19 and 4.1.22

  
Security Leftovers

  
GAFAM Trying to Force-Feed Rust (Despite Known Barriers, Such as Developers Specialising in C)

  
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Latest in redhat.com and IBM Layoffs/Closure

  
today's howtos

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Self-Destruction of Open Source Software, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux

  
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3 released

  
Significant changes this time. Version 6.2 was released only about 3 weeks ago

 
Godot 3.6 finally released!

  
After 2 years of development, Godot 3.6 is finally out and it comes fully packed with features and quality of life improvements!

 
Android Leftovers

  
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 Rolls Out with Critical Fixes and Enhanced Compatibility

  
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 open-source disk imaging app fixes critical NTFS bugs and enhances compatibility with Clonezilla

 
OneFileLinux: A tiny recovery distro that fits snugly in your EFI system partition

  
The kind of thing the big names should be doing instead of working with proprietary vendors

 
Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed

  
The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ (and its official mascot artwork) has been revealed — along with an extra-special 20th anniversary surprise!

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
How to Make Your Career Suck Less is live

  
Hear, hear! I am happy to announce the publication of my latest nonfiction, tech-related book

 
MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android

  
The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming

 
5 best Linux distributions for gamers in 2024

  
The idea that Linux isn't a practical choice for gamers is slowly becoming outdated

 
Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11

  
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11

 
Linux 6.11-rc7

  
it's out now

 
Games: Team Fortress 2, Lutris, Moon Watch, EmuDeck, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Geminispace [original]

  
