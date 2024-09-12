eLxr – community–hardened Debian distro

The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming. It is powered by the Amlogic S928X-K processor, supporting various video formats including AV1, VP9, H.265-10, AVS3, and AVS2.

Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.

The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.

Amarok comes back to GNU/Linux! After six years of hiatus, it is surely a happy news to us all especially who had experiences with this legendary audio player on the classic Kubuntu and Mandriva before it was discontinued. This article will reintroduce Amarok to newer generations today as well as offer a guide to install it on Kubuntu Jammy up to Noble. Lastly, we want to say thank you very much The Developers for reviving Amarok. Here we go!

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9 is the first release of this tool to be ported to the latest and greatest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with a lightly refreshed interface. The Qt 6 port is available throughout all support platforms, including Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2024.2, the Kali Linux 2024.3 release introduces 11 new tools, including graudit for source code auditing, gsocket for communication between two machines on different networks, hekatomb for extracting and decrypting all credentials from all domain computers, mxcheck for scanning e-mail servers, and sqlmc for checking all URLs of a domain for SQL injections.

The new permissions prompting feature in Ubuntu will let users control, manage, and understand the behavior of apps running on their machines. It leverages Ubuntu’s AppArmor implementation and enables fine-grained access control over unmodified binaries without having to change the app’s source code.

Highlights of VirtualBox 7.1 include a modern Qt 6-based GUI that offers a selection between Basic and Experienced user levels with reduced or full UI functionality and better accessibility, Wayland support for clipboard sharing on both Linux guests and hosts, and a new NAT engine with IPv6 support.

Powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N Celeron N100 processor with 4 cores, 4 threads, 1.10GHz clock speed (3.40 GHz with Turbo), and Intel UHD Graphics, the Juno Tab 3 tablet features a 12.1-inch anti-glossy IPS touchscreen with 2K (2160x1440px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ration, and capacitive touch (10-point).