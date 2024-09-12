eLxr – community–hardened Debian distro
Quoting: eLxr - community–hardened Debian distro - LinuxLinks —
eLxr is a community–hardened Debian-based distribution optimized for performance, and security. It’s tailored for edge-to-cloud use cases.
It’s an enterprise-grade Linux distribution that addresses the unique challenges of near-edge networks and workloads.
The eLxr project’s mission is centered on accessibility, innovation, and maintaining the integrity of open source software. Making these advancements in an enterprise-grade Debian-derivative ensures that users benefit from a freely available Linux distribution.