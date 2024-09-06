Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Links 05/09/2024: Starlink to Block Twitter (X) in Brazil, Ukraine Government Shake-Up
Gemini Links 05/09/2024: Going Vegan and Internet Office Hours
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Still Moving Up in Africa
Chromebooks (with ChromeOS) aren't big there, but "proper" GNU/Linux is a fast-growing force
Links 05/09/2024: Apple Misleads UK Regulators, Microsoft Tries to Ignore Backlash Against Windows Ingrained CCTV
ChromeOS+GNU+Linux in Sweden Now Hovering Around 20%
It seems like Chromebooks are doing well enough in Sweden to bring up GNU/Linux usage to about 20%
Gemini Links 05/09/2024: ROOPHLOC, Source-of-Truth Problem, and Arrival of Autumn
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XIII - RealVNC and What It Does in Practice
Some of these companies have financial objectives and they view users' behaviour/data as an "asset" they can sell for profit; do you wish to becoming their "client"?
Over at Tux Machines...
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, September 04, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, September 04, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
