today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 799: Still Open Source At Percona
This week Jonathan Bennett chats with Lori Lorusso and Steve Hoffman, the Head of Community and SVP of engineering at Percona, the open source database experts.
Instructionals/Technical
University of Toronto ☛ TLS Server Name Indications can be altered by helpful code
Anything other than this is an incorrectly formatted SNI. In particular, sending a SNI using a DNS name with a dot at the end (the customary way of specifying a fully qualified name in the context of DNS) is explicitly not allowed under RFC 6066. RFC 6066 SNI names are always fully qualified and without the trailing dots.
Linux Journal ☛ Linux Filesystem Hierarchy: Your Guide to Understanding Its Layout
Navigating the GNU/Linux filesystem hierarchy can be a daunting task for newcomers and even seasoned administrators. Unlike some other operating systems, GNU/Linux follows a unique directory structure that is both systematic and crucial for system management and operation. Understanding this structure is essential for efficient system administration, troubleshooting, and software management. In this article, we’ll dive deep into the GNU/Linux filesystem hierarchy, exploring each directory's purpose and significance.
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
Michał Sapka ☛ Fvwm - day 3 (window decoration)
What I want is the Motif style. It’s as cool as it gets - my taste in design is evolving, just backwards.
Luckily, Fvwm has me covered here! This decor is ready to use. It even comes with multiple colours to choose from. All I had to do is to add the decor from documentation and replace colours.
