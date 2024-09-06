posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 06, 2024



Quoting: Android Alternative /e/OS Announces 'Better Than Google' Parental Controls - FOSS Force —

The folks behind the Android replacement operating system /e/OS announced on Wednesday that they’ve added a new Parental Control feature that goes several steps beyond what Google offers on Android. The new feature not only filters harmful and age inappropriate content and prevents online harassment, it also blocks tracking attempts and more.

That’s pretty much what you’d expect from a parental control implementation from /e/OS, because privacy protection has been the platform’s main reason for being from its beginning.

“As a parent myself, I know that navigating children and smartphones is one of the greatest challenges of the modern parent,” Gaël Duval, the founder of eFoundation said in a statement. “As children and teens head back to school, many will be doing so with their first smartphone and we want to help parents keep children safe.”