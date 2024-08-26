Good evening. Tonight, notes on things I have learned recently while hacking on the Whippet GC library.

service update

For some time now, the name Whippet has referred to three things. Firstly, it is the project as a whole, consisting of an include-only garbage collection library containing a compile-time configurable choice of specific collector implementations. Also, it is the name of a specific Immix-derived collector. Finally, it is the name of a specific space within that collector, in which objects are mostly marked in place but can be evacuated if appropriate.

Well, naming being one of the two hard problems of computer science, I can only ask for forgiveness and understanding. I have started fixing this situation with the third component, renaming the whippet space to the nofl space. Nofl stands for no-free-list, indicating that it’s a (mostly) mark space but which does bump-pointer allocation instead of using freelists. Also, it stands for novel, in the sense that as far as I can tell, it is a design that hasn’t been tried yet.