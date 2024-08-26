Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Top 25 R Packages (You Need To Learn In 2024)
As the R ecosystem continues to grow, staying updated with the most powerful and innovative packages can significantly enhance your data analysis workflow.
Andre Weissflog ☛ Zig and Emulators
I’m coding on an M1 Mac in VSCode with the Zig Language Extension, and CodeLLDB for step-debugging.
The Zig and ZLS (Zig Language Server) installation is managed with ZVM.
For the most part this setup works pretty well, with a few tweaks: [...]
Thorsten Ball ☛ No, really: YAGNI
Good code, he said, looks as if it had been rewritten five times and the author learned with each iteration what's important and what isn't, what the essence of the code is and removing what isn't.
Not only do I agree, but I also think this is yet another exclamation point after YAGNI ("You aren't gonna need it").
Andy Wingo: whippet update: faster evacuation, eager sweeping of empty blocks
Good evening. Tonight, notes on things I have learned recently while hacking on the Whippet GC library.
service update
For some time now, the name Whippet has referred to three things. Firstly, it is the project as a whole, consisting of an include-only garbage collection library containing a compile-time configurable choice of specific collector implementations. Also, it is the name of a specific Immix-derived collector. Finally, it is the name of a specific space within that collector, in which objects are mostly marked in place but can be evacuated if appropriate.
Well, naming being one of the two hard problems of computer science, I can only ask for forgiveness and understanding. I have started fixing this situation with the third component, renaming the whippet space to the nofl space. Nofl stands for no-free-list, indicating that it’s a (mostly) mark space but which does bump-pointer allocation instead of using freelists. Also, it stands for novel, in the sense that as far as I can tell, it is a design that hasn’t been tried yet.
Python
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Pretty print and validate JSON on command line with json.tool
Python is not only a great programming language but its built-in command line tools make it a nice companion on terminal as well.
Today’s small but powerful example is using json.tool from json module as a command line tool to pretty print and validate JSON.
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Test your codebase with unittest
Python provides a couple of ways to write automated tests for your code, built in to the standard library. On day 8th of Batteries included, I wrote about how you can use doctest to not only test but also document your code. Doctest does have its disadvantages though so here’s another option: using unittest.
