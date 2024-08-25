Tux Machines

MYIR Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 Development Board with Future Debian and OpenWrt Support

This week, MYIR unveiled a new System-on-Module featuring the Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 processor in BGA packaging. Tailored for high-end edge IIoT gateway applications, the accompanying carrier board offers dual GbE ports, cellular connectivity, and more.

Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040-Powered FlippyDrive: An Optical Disc Drive Emulator for GameCube

FlippyDrive operates using the Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 for emulation and the ESP32 for Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. This setup enables games and homebrew applications to be loaded from a microSD card or directly from a network. The device supports direct disc backups and experimental loading of disc images over Wi-Fi, subject to network conditions. An optional Ethernet add-on provides a more reliable connection for network storage access.

Android Leftovers

Napcat

Wine 9.16
The Wine development release 9.16 is now available
Ryzen 9 9950X runs 16% faster on an Intel-optimized Linux distro
Linux often the leads Windows in benchmark comparisons
LibreOffice 24.8 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 24.8 as the latest stable version of this popular, powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite for GNU/Linux systems.
This week in KDE: per-monitor brightness control and “update then shut down”
This week was all about the quality of life features
Games: 4D Golf, Lost For Swords, and More
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints
Android Leftovers
Review of Napcat wireless NVR with solar-powered security cameras
Join Us: Contribute to Open Source as Marathi speaking person!
GNOME is one of the most widely used free and open-source desktop environments
I Finally Bought a Linux Laptop, Here's What I Chose and Why
I'd been using Linux operating systems on laptops for years, but always ones I'd manually installed where Windows or macOS existed before
AlmaLinux: Your Enterprise Linux Ticket to Freedom
This article explores why AlmaLinux is an attractive solution for sysadmins looking to upgrade their environment and deploy a new enterprise-capable distribution
5 Reasons Why I Stopped Using Ubuntu
Ubuntu has long been the face of Linux for many users
Linux hits new heights as desktop market share climbs
Despite Linux's growth, Windows remains the dominant desktop operating system
Best Free and Open Source Software
“your actual contribution to gentoo project is now pure shit!”
Ah, the life of a package maintainer. As far as controversial figures go, we probably rank somewhere under florist and nowhere near politician
FreshRSS 1.24.2 Rolls Out New Security Features and Extensions
NVIDIA driver with Linux kernel 6.10 causing kernel oops | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA is currently investigating a bug where their drivers are crashing on modern kernels (6.10+)
Valve and Steam: The Latest
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
Show, Openwashing, BSD, and More
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Licensing Switches: CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary, Forgejo Now GPLv3+
Events: IBM/Fedora, Linux Plumbers Conference and Debconf
12 Desktop Environments in one Operating System and Optimizing DebOS
Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers
PostgreSQL: CloudNativePG 1.24.0 and 1.23.4, pgAdmin 4 8.11, JDBC 42.7.4
22 Free Log Viewers and YouTube Music Clients for GNU/Linux Systems
Linus Torvalds Still Turns Down "AI" Hype/Ponzi Scheme
Ubuntu Leftovers
Chrome dumped support for Ubuntu 18.04 – but it'll be back
This Week in GNOME #162 Late Friday Edition
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 16 to August 23
Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want
deepin, the renowned Linux distribution from China
RefreshOS: A Potential Debian-based Alternative to Kubuntu
It may not be too exciting, but it's an alternative to exist. What do you think
Chromebook, Devices, and Openwashing
Best Free and Open Source Software
today's howtos
Windows TCO: NHS, Zimbabwe, Healthcare, and More
Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040-Powered FlippyDrive: An Optical Disc Drive Emulator for GameCube
Many GNU/Linux Articles in How-To Geek This Month
qBittorrent v5.0 Now Available for Testing
The first release candidate for qBittorrent 5 is now available
Make Your Linux Terminal Look Like a Retro Computer With This App
Inclusivity Activists are Destroying Open Source
Left Wing Extremists call people "Nazis", rip Open Source apart, in name of "Inclusivity".
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show and Many GNU/Linux Videos From the Past Week
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Android Auto keeps asking ‘who do you want to call’ with no fix for voice commands yet
Linux Market Share Reaches New Peak: July 2024 Report
Linux Desktop Market Share Climbs to 4.45%
Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft
ExTiX Deepin 24.8 has been launched (download here) as the latest version of the Linux distribution
Set Your Gravatar as User Account Pic in GNOME Shell
Do you like the idea of using the same profile picture for your Ubuntu user account as your Gravatar
An Average of Half a Million Per Day [original]
A lot has changed on the Web since 2004
Birthday Breaks [original]
2 things to celebrate this weekend
Linux Has a Birthday This Weekend. Meanwhile in the Homeland of Linus Torvalds... [original]
Microsoft has apparently occupied the country
5 lightweight operating systems I run on my old laptops
Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our laptops. It’s inevitable, as time and technology marches forward, a laptop or two goes by the wayside
today's leftovers
Programming/Development Leftovers
Security and FUD Leftovers
Proton VPN Now Supports WireGuard on Linux
Microsoft Malware and Windows TCO
Openwashing, Slop and Privacy Lies
Free Software Leftovers
Boards and Open Hardware: DIY, DeskPi, FairPhone
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and BSD Now
today's howtos
Proton VPN Finally Adds WireGuard Support for Linux Users
Proton VPN gets better for Linux users
Advanced memelogy - Convert video to HD GIF
Several weeks ago, I told you about the "can't send video" problem in WhatsApp
Metrics in KDE – Are they useful?
Since Plasma 5.18, nearly five years ago, Plasma has shipped with a "telemetry" system
Raspberry Pi 5 PCIe HAT+ board features gigabit Ethernet, 4G LTE (mini PCIe), two USB 3.2 ports
As the device is plug-and-play the company mentions that the board supports Raspberry Pi OS, Ubuntu, OpenWrt, and other operating systems with reliable network speeds
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Mobile, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and RISC-V
Openwashing by OSI and Mozilla, Also Sponsored by Microsoft (to Mislead the Public)
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Android Leftovers
Pixel 6 line could get extra system support time; will the series receive Android 16
today's howtos
Ubuntu Hits Pause on SRU Kernel Releases for September
Canonical has announced it will not ship stable release kernel updates during September
How to install a tiling window manager on Linux (and why you'd want to)
Looking to make Linux even more efficient? A tiling window manager could be exactly what you need
Kubernetes v1.31 and More
Games: Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Tokyo Xtreme Racer, and More
Today in Techrights
