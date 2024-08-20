today's leftovers
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Mozilla, EleutherAI, and Hugging Face Provide Comments on California’s SB 1047 [Ed: Mozilla wasting resources on buzzwords]
In early 2024, Senator Wiener of California introduced SB 1047, also known as the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act. The Act is intended to address some of the most critical, and as of now theoretical, harms resulting from large Hey Hi (AI) models.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 853
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 853 for the week of August 11 – 17, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 853
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 853 for the week of August 11 – 17, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Debian Brasil: Debian Day 30 years at IF Sul de Minas, Pouso Alegre - Brazil
On the 14th of August 2024, Wednesday morning, we were on the [Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of the South of Minas Gerais] (https://portal.ifsuldeminas.edu.br/index.php), (IFSULDEMINAS), Pouso Alegre campus. We did an introductory presentation of the Project Debian, operating system and community, for the three years of the Technical Course in Informatics (professional high school). The event was closed to IFSULDEMINAS students and talked to 60 people.
On August 17th, 2024, a Saturday morning, we held the event open to the community at the University of the Sapucaí Valley (Univás), with institutional support of the Information Systems Course. We speak about the Debian Project with Giovani Ferreira (Debian Developer); about the Debian pt_BR translation team with Thiago Pezzo; about everyday experiences using free software with Virginia Cardoso; and on how to set up a development environment ready for production using Debian and Docker with Marcos António dos Santos. After the lectures, snacks, coffee and cake were served, while the participants talked, asked questions and shared experiences.
-
-
Red Hat / IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ Supercharge your Red Bait OpenShift local environment with Red Bait OpenShift Lightspeed
Red Hat OpenShift Local is a development environment where Red Hat OpenShift applications run on a local machine, and it provides a sandbox environment for developers to build, test, and iterate on applications without requiring access to a full-scale cloud infrastructure. And it’s just been made better with the addition of Red Bait OpenShift Lightspeed!
Red Hat OpenShift Lightspeed is a generative Hey Hi (AI) virtual chat assistant that exists to improve productivity and accessibility for OpenShift users of all skill levels, from novices to experts.
OpenShift Lightspeed on OpenShift Local
OpenShift Lightspeed is easy to access since it’s integrated directly into the OpenShift web console. Furthermore, it allows you to bring your own large language models (LLMs) through the following supported providers: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Microsoft trap Azure OpenAI, OpenAI, or I.C.B.M. watsonx. OpenShift Lightspeed also eases troubleshooting and investigating cluster resources. It offers step by step guidance that is highly interpretable because OpenShift Lightspeed supports its responses with OpenShift documentation. OpenShift Lightspeed is also highly specialized. For security, it has information filtering and lets the user know when a question is off-limits.
To demonstrate, I asked OpenShift Lightspeed 3 questions:
- What is OpenShift?
- What does Donald Trump think about OpenShift Lightspeed?
- What is RHEL AI?
After explaining what OpenShift is, the generative Hey Hi (AI) chat assistant provided documentation that I could follow to better understand or explore new features. OpenShift Lightspeed was able to decipher that the second question was not an appropriate one to answer for its intended purpose. I asked the question a second time and it pointed me to compliance documentation. To the question on Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) AI, OpenShift Lightspeed was able to steer me away from asking questions that are not OpenShift-related, despite the question being related to another Red Bait product. For these reasons, OpenShift Lightspeed impressed me with its specificity and interpretability.
-
Red Hat ☛ Monitoring OpenShift Virtualization using user-defined projects and Grafana
This article will teach you how to install and configure the Grafana Operator and integrate it with the
openshift-monitoringstack using
user-workload-monitoring. At the end of the article, we will import a dashboard with general metrics about Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, which will give us an overview of the amount of resources in use, virtual machines (VMs) created, and their consumption.
In this article we use the following versions:
- Red Hat OpenShift v4.13.4
- Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Operator v4.13.7
- Grafana Operator v5.6.0
Prerequisites
- User with the cluster-admin cluster role.
- Grafana Operator.
- User-Defined Projects enabled.
Enable user-defined projects
Execute this command to add
enableUserWorkload: trueunder
data/config.yaml:
oc -n openshift-monitoring patch configmap cluster-monitoring-config -p '{"data":{"config.yaml":"enableUserWorkload: true"}}'
Validate that the
prometheusand
thanos-rulerpods were created in the
openshift-user-workload-monitoringproject:
-
-
Benchmarks
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD's Zen 5 AVX-512 performance tested — Zen 5 performs significantly better than Zen 4 on GNU/Linux without consuming any more power
Phoronix tested the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 7950X in a head-to-head face-off in AVX-512 workloads to see how the 9950X's AVX-512 implementation is much better.
-
FreeBSD ☛ New CIS® FreeBSD 14 Benchmark: Secure Your Systems with Expert-Guided Best Practices
We’re excited to announce the release of the CIS® FreeBSD 14 Benchmark, a comprehensive guide designed to help you configure your FreeBSD systems securely and efficiently. Developed by a team of security specialists at the Center for Internet Security (CIS), this Benchmark provides consensus-based, best-practice guidelines to safeguard your systems against evolving threats.
-