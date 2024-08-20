Red Hat OpenShift Local is a development environment where Red Hat OpenShift applications run on a local machine, and it provides a sandbox environment for developers to build, test, and iterate on applications without requiring access to a full-scale cloud infrastructure. And it’s just been made better with the addition of Red Bait OpenShift Lightspeed!

Red Hat OpenShift Lightspeed is a generative Hey Hi (AI) virtual chat assistant that exists to improve productivity and accessibility for OpenShift users of all skill levels, from novices to experts.

OpenShift Lightspeed on OpenShift Local

OpenShift Lightspeed is easy to access since it’s integrated directly into the OpenShift web console. Furthermore, it allows you to bring your own large language models (LLMs) through the following supported providers: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Microsoft trap Azure OpenAI, OpenAI, or I.C.B.M. watsonx. OpenShift Lightspeed also eases troubleshooting and investigating cluster resources. It offers step by step guidance that is highly interpretable because OpenShift Lightspeed supports its responses with OpenShift documentation. OpenShift Lightspeed is also highly specialized. For security, it has information filtering and lets the user know when a question is off-limits.

To demonstrate, I asked OpenShift Lightspeed 3 questions:

What is OpenShift? What does Donald Trump think about OpenShift Lightspeed? What is RHEL AI?

After explaining what OpenShift is, the generative Hey Hi (AI) chat assistant provided documentation that I could follow to better understand or explore new features. OpenShift Lightspeed was able to decipher that the second question was not an appropriate one to answer for its intended purpose. I asked the question a second time and it pointed me to compliance documentation. To the question on Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) AI, OpenShift Lightspeed was able to steer me away from asking questions that are not OpenShift-related, despite the question being related to another Red Bait product. For these reasons, OpenShift Lightspeed impressed me with its specificity and interpretability.