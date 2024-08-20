Tux Machines

Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit: Voice-Controlled Smart Home Device with Advanced Audio and User Privacy

The Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit by FutureProofHome is an open-source, private voice assistant designed for developers aiming to integrate advanced smart home applications using the Home Assistant platform and its Assist voice control technology.

MSI’s MS-C913 Fanless PC Compatible with Jetson Orin Nano & Orin NX Series

MSI recently introduced the MS-C913, a fanless box PC designed for compatibility with the latest NVIDIA Jetson modules, including the Orin Nano and Orin NX. Notable features of the MS-C913 include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-resolution HDMI output, and multiple M.2 slots for flexible expansion.

M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick: Affordable Quadcopter and Controller Solutions Based on the M5StampS3 Platform

Earlier this month, M5Stack introduced the M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick, both powered by the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip. These open-source devices, comprising a quadcopter kit and a dual-joystick remote controller, are engineered to offer a comprehensive and programmable solution for a variety of applications, including drone control and educational projects.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you install GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". Tweaks is a useful utility program to customize Ubuntu desktop such as changing themes, icons, fonts etc. And no surprise it is a good companion to another utility named GNOME Extension Manager. We also want to say thank you John Stowers for developing this precious Free Software. Now let's see how to install and an example in using it!

Getting Started to Ubuntu Desktop 24.04 User Interface

9to5Linux

Serpent OS Gears Up for Alpha Release, Enables Framework 13 and Flathub Support

Ikey Doherty was kind enough to share with us details about the upcoming Serpent OS Alpha release, which promises to enable support for the Framework 13 laptop, support for installing Flatpak apps from Flathub by default, improved support for AMD Ryzen systems, and considerably more hardware support.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 18th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

CachyOS August 2024 Release Adds Support for the COSMIC Desktop Environment

With this new ISO release, CachyOS now supports System76’s COSMIC Alpha desktop environment written in Rust. This can be installed on the distribution using the sudo pacman -S cosmic-session command in a Terminal app after installing CachyOS.

EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.2 released
Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel
Canonical has finally given up and changed its policy for kernel version selection on Ubuntu releases, finally delivering the latest and greatest Linux kernel series starting with Ubuntu 24.10 in October 2024.
Robbins Changed His Mind, Funtoo Shifts to “Hobby Mode”
CachyOS August 2024 Release Adds Support for the COSMIC Desktop Environment
CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary, ParadeDB on "Why We Picked AGPL"
Kubernetes v1.31 and More
Gentoo Linux drops IA-64 (Itanium) support
Linux 6.11-rc4
Programming and Linux (Kernel) Development
Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation, No Connection to Linux, Absent and Proprietary Components
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and Destination Linux
This Week in GNOME #161 End-to-End Tests
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 09 to August 16
This week in KDE: System Settings modernization and Wayland color management
Many folks are on vacation right now, but KDE’s tireless contributors still worked hard to bring you a number of improvements anyway
 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Security Leftovers
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Political Espionage, and Faking Azure Security (False Sense of It)
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Destination Linux, and Late Night Linux
GNU/Linux Desktop Migration Tool 1.4 and Istio 1.22.4
today's howtos
Games: Indies and Dawnmaker
NanoPi M6 – A Rockchip RK3588S SBC and fanless HMI solution with an integrated 3.5-inch touchscreen display
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.6, Linux 6.6.47, Linux 6.1.106, Linux 5.15.165, Linux 5.10.224, Linux 5.4.282, and Linux 4.19.320
Radxa X4 SBC kit review – Part 1: Unboxing, case assembly, Ubuntu 24.04 installation
Amiga, Interrupted: A Fresh Take On Amiga OS
Liya Linux: Yet Another Take on Arch
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 23, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Best Free and Open Source Software
Surprisingly, Many Linux Users Don't Know About This Office Suite
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
5 essential Linux terms every new user needs to know
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Librem, Framework, and More
today's howtos
Clifm and Other GNU/Linux Console File Managers
Windows TCO Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Games: Beyond All Reason, FINAL FANTASY XVI, winesapOS, GameMode, Usagi Shima: Bunny Island, and More
Today in Techrights
Open Hardware/Modding: Reverse-Engineering, Pimoroni, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Free Software Security Podcast on TLS Certificates (Outsourcing of "Trust") Being a Mess
Applications and GNU/Linux Support
today's howtos
Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft
Serpent OS Gears Up for Alpha Release, Enables Framework 13 and Flathub Support
Sparky 2024.08 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2024.08 Special Editions out there
Install Thunderbird as a DEB App on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Pulsar 1.120 Rolls Out with Advanced Code Handling Features
Which Linux Distro Is Most Like Windows?
I Tried Switching to Fedora Linux, But It Wasn't for Me
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 18th, 2024
Radxa ROCK 5 ITX RK3588 mini-ITX motherboard review – Building an Arm PC and NAS with Debian KDE
Free and Open Source Software
Review: Liya 2.0
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Latest GNU/Linux Videos (and BSD Also)
Perl Programming Leftovers
Not Enough Lines in Your Linux Terminal? Here's How to See More
How to Make Your Linux Laptop More Secure in 7 Steps
Security and Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Gamepads for Linux, RISC-V, and More
Medevel's Software Coverage
today's howtos
Mozilla’s New Logo Brings Back the Dinosaur Mascot (Kinda)
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (32/2024): A Nemo Mobile Progress Report and an Unfettered Keyboard
Labwc 0.8 Wayland Compositor Released
Best Free and Open Source Software
We spotlight our recommended free and open source shells
Today in Techrights
