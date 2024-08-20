Good evening. Tonight, a brief position statement: it is a mistake for JavaScript’s WeakMap to not be iterable, and we should fix it.

story time

A WeakMap associates a key with a value, as long as the key is otherwise reachable in a program. (It is an ephemeron table.)

When WeakMap was added to JavaScript, back in the ES6 times, some implementors thought that it could be reasonable to implement weak maps not as a data structure in its own right, but rather as a kind of property on each object. Under the hood, adding an key→value association to a map M would set key[M] = value . GC would be free to notice dead maps and remove their associations in live objects.

If you implement weak maps like this, or are open to the idea of such an implementation, then you can’t rely on the associations being enumerable from the map itself, as they are instead spread out among all the key objects. So, ES6 specified WeakMap as not being iterable; given a map, you can’t know what’s in it.

As with many things GC-related, non-iterability of weak maps then gained a kind of legendary status: the lore states that non-iterability preserves some key flexibility for JS implementations, and therefore it is good, and you just have to accept it and move on.