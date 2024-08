No Time to Rest

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 20, 2024,

updated Aug 20, 2024



The site Tux Machines has been seeing more traffic than ever since turning 20, not even counting Gemini requests. We're not resting, even if many news sites and blogs perish. There is usually someone out there who covers the events of significance and there is usually some official Web site that mentions new releases for every major project or distro.

On we go for many years to come, hopefully to take note of the growing usage levels of GNU/Linux. █