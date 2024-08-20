I saw this in the footer of someone’s technical forum post:

All files have been analysed for malware with VirusTotal, and have shown a positive output, being completely safe to install.

I have thoughts!

English wasn’t the person’s primary language, so I empathise and understand logically why they said “positive output”. But testing “positive” for something you don’t want isn’t good. You’d be better saying a file tested “negative” for viruses on a virus scan, or “passed” the test if that’s confusing. As an aside, isn’t English fun!?