Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ A Newer, Cheaper Raspberry Pi 5 Goes on Sale
Launched less than a year ago, the Raspberry Pi 5 has proven widely popular with single-board computing fans and GNU/Linux ARM enthusiasts thanks to its increased performance, memory, and PCIe bus for expansion. But until now the Raspberry Pi 5 has only been available in two variants: a $60/£57 model with 4 GB RAM, and a $80/£77 model with 8 GB RAM. Ample memory for resource-intensive workloads (like running a full Ubuntu desktop), but not everyone needs or wants that much memory, at the increased cost, for simpler projects.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5’s new 2GB model benchmarked: Do you need 2, 4 or 8GB? : We test against the 4 and 8GB versions
Do you need all the RAM for a full Raspberry Pi 5 experience? Of course you do, but could you get away with a 2GB model?
-
CNX Software ☛ The Raspberry Pi 5 SBC is now available with 2GB RAM for just $50
The Raspberry Pi 5 has now a cheaper variant with 2GB of RAM going for just $50 following the launch of the Broadcom BCM2712 SBC in October 2023 with either 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM for respectively $60 and $80. At the time of the release, we also noted that cheaper variants with 1GB and 2GB RAM should become available later on simply because of the options on the silkscreen. When Eben Upton contacted CNX Software about the release of the Raspberry Pi 5 2GB RAM he explained that Raspberry Pi was “bringing the power of our most modern platform, and all of the optimisations we’ve developed since the launch of the larger memory SKUs last autumn, to a new lower price point”.
-
CNX Software ☛ Pimoroni Explorer board is a Raspberry Pi RP2350-based learning platform with 2.8-inch LCD, breadboard sensors and more
-
CNX Software ☛ $119 MoreSense MS-06 air quality monitor features a Sensirion SCD40 sensor and an ESP32-S3 MCU
The MoreSense MS-06 is an ESP32-S3-based air quality monitor that takes CO², temperature, and humidity readings through a Sensirion SCD40 sensor which offers reliable performance and a lifespan of more than ten years. The MS-06 monitor’s results are identical to the Aranet4’s (considered best-in-class), putting it in a pretty good spot accuracy-wise.
-
CNX Software ☛ Flipper Zero hacking tool gets ESP8266 Deauther add-on for Wi-Fi security and research
PCB Studios has just launched the “Flipper Zero ESP8266 Deauther” adapter board for Flipper Zero that enables users to conduct de-authentication attacks on Wi-Fi networks. Running a modified version of SpacehuhnTech’s ESP8266 Deauther software, this board has a variety of actions for testing 802.11 wireless networks.
-
CNX Software ☛ ANAVI Dev Mic is a digital omnidirectional microphone based on Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU (Crowdfunding)
The ANAVI Dev Mic is an open-source microphone board from ANAVI Technology in Plovdiv, Bulgaria powered by the Seeed Studio XIAO RP2040 module and an omnidirectional digital microphone from STMicroelectronics. It is a compact and affordable product that outperforms USB microphones in artificial intelligence and machine learning voice applications.