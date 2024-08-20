Windows TCO: Ransomware, Political Espionage, and Faking Azure Security (False Sense of It)
Bruce Schneier ☛ The State of Ransomware
Palo Alto Networks published its semi-annual report on ransomware. From the Executive Summary:
Unit 42 monitors ransomware and extortion leak sites closely to keep tabs on threat activity. We reviewed compromise announcements from 53 dedicated leak sites in the first half of 2024 and found 1,762 new posts. This averages to approximately 294 posts a month and almost 68 posts a week. Of the 53 ransomware groups whose leak sites we monitored, six of the groups accounted for more than half of the compromises observed.
New York Times ☛ Iran Is to Blame for Hacking Into Trump’s Campaign, Intelligence Officials Say
American intelligence agencies also confirmed that the effort extended to the Biden-Harris campaign, though that bid was unsuccessful.
Microsoft Announces Mandatory MFA for Azure
Microsoft is implementing automatic enforcement of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all Microsoft Azure users starting October.
Microsoft shares temp fix for Outlook, Word crashes when typing
Microsoft has shared a temporary fix for a known issue that causes Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook, Word, and OneNote to unexpectedly crash while typing or spell-checking a text.
SANS ☛ Do you Like Donuts? Here is a Donut Shellcode Delivered Through PowerShell/Python, (Mon, Aug 19th)