Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Disable IPv6 in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to disable IPv6 in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with or without system restart. IPv6 is the future of internet protocols.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Install Thunderbird DEB on Ubuntu 24.04 (Not Snap)
Do you want to try the latest Thunderbird 128 release but don’t want to use the snap package available in Ubuntu? Your first thought might be to run sudo apt install thunderbird to install the DEB version of Thunderbird from the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS repos. But like Firefox and Chromium, the Thunderbird DEB package in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a transition package. When you install that package it installs the Thunderbird snap (and reinstalls snapd, if that has been removed).
nixCraft ☛ Shell script to set up an LXD / Incus (Linux Containers) lab for testing purpose
LXD or Incus is a GNU/Linux operating system-level container system. You can build over 25+ GNU/Linux distros for testing, fun, and profit. You can even run GUI apps inside those containers and get output displayed back to your X display easily. For example, you can run Firefox in one GNU/Linux container for banking needs with custom add-ons, including specific firewall rules just for allowing outgoing banking and nothing else. You can have another container to run Chromium/Edge/FF for social control media. Of course, it is not a replacement for something like Qubes OS, but you can do many things in an isolated environment. You can try a new GNU/Linux distro without the VM's overheads and test new features offered by that distro. All GNU/Linux containers will share the same GNU/Linux kernel and hardware devices as your GPU. Here is a quick shell script to build a quick lab to test various GNU/Linux distros.
2 ways to install Flameshot Ubuntu 24.04
Flameshot is a simple screenshot alternative with a wide range of features compared to the default Ubuntu screenshot tool, which is meant for the same task. It has various options to capture screenshots, annotate them, and share them easily.
XDA ☛ Ubuntu tip of the day: Install Ubuntu Restricted Extras
Want to enjoy MPEG, AVI, or MP3 files on Ubuntu? You'll need to install some codecs. Ubuntu doesn't do this by default due to copyright issues, but you can install everything you need with a simple command. sudo apt install ubuntu-restricted-extras will download and install all the necessary packages and dependencies. As well as media playback, this pack will provide Microsoft TrueType fonts for apps to display content. Just note that you'll need to check the legality of doing so within your location due to the aforementioned copyright.