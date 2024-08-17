LXD or Incus is a GNU/Linux operating system-level container system. You can build over 25+ GNU/Linux distros for testing, fun, and profit. You can even run GUI apps inside those containers and get output displayed back to your X display easily. For example, you can run Firefox in one GNU/Linux container for banking needs with custom add-ons, including specific firewall rules just for allowing outgoing banking and nothing else. You can have another container to run Chromium/Edge/FF for social control media. Of course, it is not a replacement for something like Qubes OS, but you can do many things in an isolated environment. You can try a new GNU/Linux distro without the VM's overheads and test new features offered by that distro. All GNU/Linux containers will share the same GNU/Linux kernel and hardware devices as your GPU. Here is a quick shell script to build a quick lab to test various GNU/Linux distros.