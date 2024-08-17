This Week in GNOME #161 End-to-End Tests

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 17, 2024



Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 09 to August 16.

Martín Abente Lahaye reports

At GNOME we have been using openQA with GNOME OS to run end-to-end tests for different components of our stack. These tests have proven useful, but come with some costs.

To tackle these costs, the team at Codethink has leveraged its previous work with sysext-utils and systemd’s system extensions. As a result, we came up with a workflow that integrates system extensions with development and testing pipelines. This provides an improved workflow for reviewers and testers.

New CI/CD components are now available to all GNOME modules, and we have integrated some of these in mutter and gnome-shell pipelines already.

This project was a collaboration between Codethink and the GNOME Foundation, through the Sovereign Tech Fund (STF).

Read on