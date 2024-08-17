Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Kevin Fenzi: Infra and Releng workshop at flock 2024
Last friday at flock, we had a Infrastructure and Release Engineering workshop/hackfest. It was from 9am to 1pm, so 4 hours and we used them all. We did take a couple of breaks, but overall we powered through discussing the entire agenda.
Before the workshop we brainstormed a bunch of disucssion items at: https://discussion.fedoraproject.org/t/planning-for-infra-and-releng-hackfest-at-flock-2024/110244 and created a hackmd document to record notes into: https://hackmd.io/HxpzTNpITfu0OYmOGRApiw
Red Hat ☛ Create software templates for VMs with OpenShift Virtualization
In the previous articles in these series, we demonstrated how Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and Red Hat Developer Hub can increase developer productivity by building virtual machines with a click of a button and showcased the user experience for developers when building a new virtual machine based on the definitions of platform engineering and operations. In this installment, we explore software templates concepts, architecture, and how to use them to build virtual machines (VMs).
The technology stack
Figure 1 depicts the various technologies used in this solution.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.2.23RC1 and 8.3.11RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.11RC1 are available
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.23RC1 are available
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 33
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
Week: 12 – 16 August 2024