Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

Last friday at flock, we had a Infrastructure and Release Engineering workshop/hackfest. It was from 9am to 1pm, so 4 hours and we used them all. We did take a couple of breaks, but overall we powered through discussing the entire agenda.

Before the workshop we brainstormed a bunch of disucssion items at: https://discussion.fedoraproject.org/t/planning-for-infra-and-releng-hackfest-at-flock-2024/110244 and created a hackmd document to record notes into: https://hackmd.io/HxpzTNpITfu0OYmOGRApiw