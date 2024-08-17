Windows TCO and Microsoft Flukes

The JNUC-ADN1 is an embedded board with a NUC form-factor, powered by the Intel N97 low-power processor. This board is tailored for applications requiring efficient performance and compact size, such as digital signage and other commercial or industrial uses.

DongshanPI recently featured the R128-DevKit, a compact development platform equipped with the XuanTie C906 RISC-V processor. This kit is designed for AI-based speech recognition and multimedia applications, featuring a suite of high-performance components.

Crowd Supply recently featured the WiCAN Pro, a diagnostic OBD scanner designed to support advanced automotive diagnostics. Built on the ESP32-S3 platform, it offers compatibility with all legislated OBD-II protocols, allowing it to interface with multiple CAN BUS protocols, including three standard CAN protocols and one Single Wire CAN.