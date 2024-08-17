Windows TCO and Microsoft Flukes
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Las Vegas didn’t fold during CrowdStrike [Windows] outage
Sin City’s chief information officer says incident response playbooks and muscle memory limited the incident’s impact locally.
-
Security Week ☛ GitHub Actions Artifacts Leak Tokens and Expose Cloud Services and Repositories
Misconfigurations and security bugs lead to Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Actions artifacts exposing tokens for third party cloud services and Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub repositories.
-
The Verge ☛ Microsoft is enabling BitLocker device encryption by default on backdoored Windows 11 [Ed: Well, except it is back doored and thus illusion of security]
Microsoft is making BitLocker device encryption a default feature in its next major update to Windows 11. The feature could impact SSD performance on some devices. Tom’s Hardware tested this software version of BitLocker last year and found it could slow drives by up to 45 percent.
-
Windows Central ☛ Microsoft ‘temporarily’ pumps the brakes on its intrusive backdoored Windows 11 ads after receiving constant backlash from backdoored Windows 10 users [Ed: Turns out people want to use computers for work, not ads]
The company has received backlash from Windows 10 users for its intrusive ad campaign. Based on feedback, Microsoft has announced its plan to stop featuring ads and popups in the Windows 10 operating system to get users to upgrade to Windows 11 (via Windows Latest).
-
TechRadar ☛ Unlicensed OneDrive Business accounts are about to be automatically locked by Abusive Monopolist Microsoft — and you’ll even have to pay to get them back
Microsoft has confirmed plans to automatically begin archiving unlicensed OneDrive Business accounts that have been inactive for more than 90 days. The change, set to come into effect in January 2025, is hoped to enhance security and streamline cloud storage management for enterprise customers.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Windows 11 preview build sees FAT32 partition size increased to 2TB after 30 years [Ed: Windows was always technically behind; it bribes, cheated and committed serious competition crimes to stay in the game]
After nearly 30 years since its introduction in backdoored Windows 95, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft will soon lift the partition limit in its FAT32 format, increasing it from 32GB to 2TB by initially introducing it in backdoored Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27686.