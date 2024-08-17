The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 275 . This version includes the following changes:

* Update the test_zip.py text fixtures and definitions to support new changes to IO::Compress. (Closes: #1078050) * Do not call marshal.loads(...) of precompiled Python bytecode as it is inherently unsafe. Replace, at least for now, with a brief summary of the code section of .pyc files. (Re: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#371) * Don't bother to check the Python version number in test_python.py: the fixture for this test is deterministic/fixed.