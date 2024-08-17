Software Leftovers, Focus on Free Software
-
Medevel ☛ AgencyOS: is a Self-hosted System for Digital Agencies and Startups
Agency OS is a robust open-source project management system built on top of Directus, tailored specifically for digital agencies and creative teams.
-
Medevel ☛ Vrite is an Open-source Self-hosted Collaborative Writing Platform for Teams, Communities and Agencies
Virte is a free and open-source, collaborative space to create, manage and deploy product documentation, technical blogs, and knowledge bases.
-
Chrome
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ Gmail's absolutely horrific markup and how Chrome makes it worse
Wondering why sometimes people paste stuff into your forms and it comes out double- or triple-spaced? Yeah, me too! Check this shit out. Type this text into TextEdit or Notes: [...]
-
-
Events
-
Daniel Pocock ☛ ClueCon 2024 photos
ClueCon has just finished. Here are some of my photos.
-
-
Applications
-
Peter Czanik: The syslog-ng Insider 2024-08: 4.8.0 release; Prometheus; Amazon Linux
This is the 122nd issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ he syslog-ng Insider 2024-08: 4.8.0 release; Prometheus; Amazon Linux
-
Medevel ☛ Split Browser is a minimal free browser for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
Split Browser is a minimalistic, ultra-lightweight, open source web browser for desktop, based on WebKit (provided by Playwright), Ultralight and a native webview (WebKit on macOS, WebKitGTK on Linux, Edge WebView 2 on Windows), with split screen (tiled) view, made with Qt.
-
Medevel ☛ 21 Free File Encryption Tools for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
File encryption is the process of converting data into a secure format that can only be accessed by someone who has the correct decryption key or password.
-
How to Use Chattr Command in GNU/Linux (for Beginners)
Chattr is a UNIX command-line program that’s pre-shipped in most GNU/Linux distributions. The role of this command is to allow the admin user to set file attributes that impose restrictions on files.
-
KDAB ☛ Mastering Cross-platform Desktop Apps
Creating applications for cross-platform compatibility is a modern best practice. It increases deployment flexibility and allows applications to reach a wider audience. However, doing it properly can involve some trial and error. At KDAB, we’ve built many multi-platform desktop applications. Here, we’ve compiled a few insights from that process to help you build better software.
The case for multiplatform
If you’re not yet sold on building multiplatform applications, here are three straightforward reasons why it makes sense for both you and your users.
-