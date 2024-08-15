Windows 11 is losing in gaming performance

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 15, 2024



AMD’s newly launched Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs are finally available for purchase, and recent performance comparisons suggest that these CPUs perform better on Linux than Windows 11, particularly in gaming scenarios.

A detailed analysis done by PC Games Hardware has shown that when it comes to gaming, Linux outshines Windows 11 on Ryzen 9000 series CPUs. Tests using popular Linux distributions like Nobara, which are optimized for gaming, demonstrate higher frame rates and smoother gameplay compared to the same setups running Windows 11.

While these gains for Linux weren’t overwhelming, they were noticeable, generally falling within the range of 5% to 10%. The one exception was World of Warcraft, where the difference in performance was only 2%. In a test of Cyberpunk 2077, a game notorious for its high CPU demands, Linux consistently delivered better average frame rates and lower frame time variances, resulting in a more stable gaming experience.