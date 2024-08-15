Tux Machines

Q670M-EM-A: ASUS Micro ATX Motherboard with LGA1700 Socket for 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen CPUs

The ASUS Q670M-EM-A is a Micro ATX motherboard equipped with an LGA1700 socket, making it compatible with Intel’s 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen Core processors, as well as Pentium and Celeron CPUs. Designed for diverse applications, it features dual RJ45 ports, four SATA ports, and extensive expansion options, catering to both standard and advanced computing needs.

T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.

New Release: Tails 6.6

Follow our installation instructions:

How To Use DuckDuckGo as Search Engine on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you switch from Google to DuckDuckGo as default search engine your use on Ubuntu 24.04 or more precisely Firefox web browser. Today DuckDuckGo is an alternative search engine and very famous in the Free Software Community especially among the privacy-aware projects and people, for example, Tor Browser uses it by default, and so does other GNU/Linux distribution derived from Ubuntu, Trisquel. Now if you care about your privacy, after learning much about it, you might want to use it too. Let's try it out!

Android Leftovers

X in mobile phone

Kubernetes v1.31 and More
Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation, No Connection to Linux, Absent and Proprietary Components
Sparky 2024.08
New Release: Tails 6.6
10 Linux keyboard shortcuts I use every day
Android Leftovers
Windows 11 is losing in gaming performance
10 things I always do after installing Linux - and why you should too
Ubuntu 24.10 Will Include ‘Warty Warthog’ Easter Eggs
New Release of EasyOS, GUADEC, and Openwashing
Security Leftovers
Windows TCO Leftovers
Open Hardware: FPGAs, Arduino, 3-D Printing, and More
Programming Leftovers
Fedora, Red Hat Linux, and Oracle Linux
Valve Makes It Official: SteamOS Will Support The ASUS ROG Ally
Free/Libre Applications
today's howtos
mesa 24.2.0
Integrity and Security: E-mail, Encryption, and Passphrases/Passkeys
Windows TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)
Immich 1.112 Brings Material Color Theming in the Mobile App
Oreon: A Fresh AlmaLinux-Based Distro Designed for Desktop Users
I Just Removed Ubuntu for Archcraft and my Linux PC Looks Awesome!
Proton VPN Browser Extensions Now Available to Free Plan Users
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Microsoft slammed for trying to trick business users into installing Edge browser
Your manager wants you to be productive ...
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.5, Linux 6.6.46, and Linux 6.1.105
The 4 best closed-source email clients for Linux
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: Two Point Museum, Mudborne, Steam, and More
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, SparkFun, and More
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase
Gentoo Linux drops IA-64 (Itanium) support
Remy Van Elst Explores OpenVMS Operating System
Is Intel No Longer a Safe Place for Jews? New Lawsuit Details.
Linux Kernel: C, BPF, and More
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
Linux At All-Time High, But Still Tiny On Desktop
Open Hardware: RISC-V, ESP32, Pi, and More
Distributions and Operating Systems: Lix and EasyJWM in EasyOS
Education: Monthly Tech Meetups and Educational Games for Students, Kids, and Teens
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Fedora: Kevin Fenzi on Flock 2024 and Flathub Marks Two Billion Downloads
Canonical Reselling Microsoft, Introduces VP of Engineering, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Standards, Consortia, and the Web
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Back End/Databases: PostgreSQL, BeaconDB, and More
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Review of (or for) Framework Laptop, Including GNU/Linux Perspective
Incus 6.4 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Android Leftovers
Firefox Is (Almost) Ported to HaikuOS and Some Haiku Development Reports
Red Hat and Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Windows TCO: Serious Flaws, Breaches, and Worse
Miracle-WM 0.3.1: Preparing for a Smooth Fedora Spin
Calamares Installer 3.3.9 Released, Here’s What’s New
RebeccaBlackOS 2024-08-12 live Linux drops support for 32-bit processors and replaces Qt5 with Qt6
Framework Laptop 13 reviewed, again: Meteor Lake meh, Linux upgrades good
Community Member Monday: Khushi Gautam
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
5 most beautiful Linux distributions: 'Equal parts user-friendly and eye candy'
Ubuntu 24.04.1 Point-Release Postponed to Late August
Games: Stormgate, Steam Deck, Battle Train, and More
Today in Techrights
Mozilla Faces Financial Uncertainty After Google Loses Lawsuit
Open Hardware Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Ubuntu, Fedora, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and Bad Voltage
Windows TCO Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers: Curl, Firefox, and Chrom*
Software: wcurl, Magit, and FEX
today's howtos
What’s Behind The Unusual DMCA Notices From “Crowdstrike”?
Raspberry Pi Pico, RP2350, and More
today's howtos
Red Hat Leftovers
Standards: ActivityPub, QUIC, and Public Standard Document Formats
Android Leftovers
Bad information drives out good or how much can we trust Wikipedia?
Efinix introduce the low-power Topaz RISC-V SoC FPGA family for “high-volume, mass-market applications”
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Breaches, Botnets, and More
PG Back Web 0.2 Brings Local Storage Support
With eLxr, Wind River Brings Debian Linux to the Edge
Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 16, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment
KDE, Kubuntu, Debian Qt6 updates plus Kubuntu Noble .1 updates
Linux 6.11-rc3
Games: Super reaKtor, Minetest, and More
Wine 9.15 Launches with Enhanced MSHTML Prototypes
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Open Hardware and Servers
today's leftovers
Today in Techrights
