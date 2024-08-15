Gentoo Linux drops IA-64 (Itanium) support
Following the removal of IA-64 (Itanium) support in the Linux kernel and glibc, and subsequent discussions on our mailing list, as well as a vote by the Gentoo Council, Gentoo will discontinue all ia64 profiles and keywords. The primary reason for this decision is the inability of the Gentoo IA-64 team to support this architecture without kernel support, glibc support, and a functional development box (or even a well-established emulator). In addition, there have been only very few users interested in this type of hardware.
In one month, all ia64 profiles will be removed, all ia64 keywords will be dropped from all packages, and all IA-64 related Gentoo bugs will be closed.
Developed by Intel in collaboration with HP and launched in 2001, Itanium was designed to address the high-performance computing market, utilizing a unique instruction set architecture known as EPIC (Explicitly Parallel Instruction Computing).
Unlike the more common x86 architecture, which relies on Complex Instruction Set Computing (CISC), EPIC enables the processor to execute multiple instructions in parallel, aiming to boost processing speed and efficiency.