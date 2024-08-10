Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, FriendlyELEC, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ DFI RPP051 Pico-ITX SBC features 13th Gen defective chip maker Intel Core embedded SoC from Processor U300E to defective chip maker Intel Core i7-1365UE
DFI RPP051 is a 2.5-inch Pico-ITX SBC built around 13th Gen defective chip maker Intel Core processors ranging from the dual-core defective chip maker Intel Processor U300E to the 10-core defective chip maker Intel Core i7-1365UE. It supports up to 32GB DDR5 SO-DIMM memory and accommodates M.2 NVMe and SATA storage devices. Connectivity options include a 2.5GbE LAN port, DP++ and eDP display interfaces, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 ports, RS-232/422/485 interfaces, along with I2C and GPIO for expansion.
-
CNX Software ☛ Vecow TGS-1000 – A fanless, stackable embedded computer with defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake SoC
The Vecow TGS-1000 Series is an ultra-compact, fanless, stackable embedded computer that includes the TGS-1000 and TGS-1500 models, powered by the latest defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra Metero Lake processors with integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU.
-
CNX Software ☛ XIAO RP2350 is a tiny USB-C board based on Raspberry Pi RP2350 MCU
The XIAO RP2350 is an upgrade to Seeed Studio’s XIAO RP2040 board with a more powerful Raspberry Pi RP2350 dual-core Cortex-M33 or dual-core RISC-V microcontroller found in the just-launched Raspberry Pi Pico 2 board. The new Raspberry Pi RP2350 USB-C board has the same form factor but adds eight more GPIOs on the bottom with pads for a total of 19 GPIOs, and we lose two LEDs for serial port connectivity.
-
Marcin Juszkiewicz ☛ Marcin 'hrw' Juszkiewicz: I had some fun with FriendlyELEC NanoPC-T6
At work I spend most of time on SBSA Reference Platform. Especially in firmware part (Arm Trusted Firmware also known as TF-A and Tianocore EDK2 also known as UEFI). However, for some time, I have felt the need to experiment with some UEFI-related task on existing hardware.
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 283: Blinding Lasers, LEDs, And ETs
Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams reflect on the fact that, as humans, we have–at most–two eyes and no warp drives. While hacking might not be the world’s most dangerous hobby, you do get to work with dangerous voltages, temperatures, and frickin’ lasers. Light features prominently, as the guys talk about LED data interfaces, and detecting faster-than-light travel.