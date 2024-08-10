Programming Leftovers
Qt ☛ Text editing improvements in Qt Quick
In the effort to make Qt Quick and Qt Quick Controls a suitable replacement for Widgets in more applications, we identified the text editing use case as something that needed improvement, since many applications need it, and since a text editor is a common sort of demo application that tends to be rewritten in various ways over the years.
Medevel ☛ Filament: A Comprehensive Solution and Admin Panel for Laravel Enterprise Developers
Filament is a powerful, open-source admin panel designed for the Laravel framework, making it an ideal solution for enterprise developers looking to streamline backend management.
Rlang ☛ Shiny in Production 2024: Full speaker lineup
We are pleased to announce the full line-up for this year’s Shiny in Production conference! This year, we’re introducing a new lightning talk session. These short 5 minute talks will allow us to showcase many more uses of Shiny in Production.
Rlang ☛ Tableau in R for $0 (Introducing GWalkR)
Hey guys, welcome back to my R-tips newsletter. Today I’m introducing GWalkR: An R package for Exploratory Data Analysis in 1 line of code. Just like Tableau. But Costs $0 (100% free). Let’s go!
Python
The New Stack ☛ What Is the Python Match Case Statement and Why Use It?
When Python 3.10 was released, it included a very important new feature called the match case statement.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
TecMint ☛ How to Read and Filter Awk Input from STDIN in Linux – Part 7
In Part 7 of the Awk series, we shall look at a few examples where you can filter the output of other commands instead of reading input from a file.
