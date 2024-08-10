Researchers from Graz University of Technology have published details of a new attack on the GNU/Linux kernel called SLUBStick. The attack uses timing information to turn an ability to trigger use-after-free or double-free bugs into the ability to overwrite page tables, and thence into the ability to read and write arbitrary areas of memory. The good news is that this attack does require an existing bug to be usable; the bad news is that the kernel regularly sees bugs of this kind.